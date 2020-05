Deandre Baker injury: Latest on Giants CB knee, more - Metro US

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The summer of injuries continues for the New York Giants, who saw rookie cornerback Deandre Baker go down over the weekend with a knee injury.

But they did receive some good news on Monday morning.

The Giants announced that the 2019 first-round pick has a sprained knee after further evaluations by the team physician. A sprain was the initial diagnosis on Sunday when the cornerback revealed he felt something in his left knee during practice. However, there was a fear that it could have been as severe as a torn ACL.

SNY’s Ralph Vacchiano added that the Giants hope “he won’t be out too long,” but they will be “cautious” moving forward.

Baker was seen on Monday in uniform watching practice from the sidelines.