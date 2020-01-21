Derek Jeter elected to Baseball Hall of Fame, Schilling, Phillies come up short - Metro US

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Philadelphia’s streak of ballplayers selected to the Hall of Fame did not extend to three-straight years on Monday night.

Despite having notable ex-Phillies on the ballot such as Curt Schilling, Scott Rolen, Bobby Abreu, and Cliff Lee, the National Baseball Hall of Fame’s Class of 2020 is comprised of just two.

New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter fell just one vote shy of becoming the second player ever to receive a unanimous Hall-of-Fame induction from the Baseball Writers Association of America, earning 396 of 397 votes. He is joined by Larry Walker, who snuck in by six votes.

Schilling, who also had notable stints with the Diamondbacks, and Red Sox, fell just short of the mandatory 75-percent approval mark with 70-percent of the vote in his eighth year of eligibility.

Rolen — considered one of the top third basemen of his generation — garnered just 35.3-percent of the vote in his third year of eligibility. Abreu picked up 5.5-percent on his first year on the ballot

To return to next year’s ballot, a candidate must earn at least five-percent of the vote, meaning Cliff Lee will not be featured on the 2021 ballot.