Driver jumps Brooklyn curb, killing 10-year-old boy - Metro US

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A 10-year-old boy who was waiting for the bus in Brooklyn was killed Tuesday when an out-of-control SUV jumped a sidewalk, striking him.

The fatal accident happened around 3 p.m. at a bus stop in front of a residential building on the 1600 block of Ocean Avenue when the 59-year-old driver reportedly suffered a seizure behind the wheel.

The driver lost control of the Lexus SUV before jumping the sidewalk, where Enzo Farachio was walking.

Police said Farachio was looking down at his phone when struck by the vehicle, according to NBC. After the car jumped the curb, it crashed into scaffolding in front of a building causing some of it to collapse onto the car.

Farachio suffered neck and back trauma in the crash, and was brought to the New York Community Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver and his child were sent to Kings County Hospital and were not seriously injured, outlets report.

Police have not determined that the driver will face any criminal charges. This investigation is ongoing. It was reported that the driver told officers, he blacked out.

A few streets surrounding Ocean Avenue between Avenue K and Avenue M were closed following the incident.