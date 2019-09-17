Eagles NFL trade rumors: Jalen Ramsey pursuit coming? - Metro US

Throughout the first two weeks of the 2019 NFL regular season, the Philadelphia Eagles’ secondary has not played up to par.

In the regular-season opener, rookie wide receiver Terry McLaurin burned veteran cornerback Rasul Douglas for a 70-yard touchdown reception.

Then on Sunday Night Football against the Atlanta Falcons, quarterback Matt Ryan made it an emphasis to pick on veteran cornerback Ronald Darby three plays straight, which included a Calvin Ridley 34-yard touchdown reception in the second quarter.

The Eagles’ secondary has allowed three wide receivers to eclipse the 100-yard mark this season (McLaurin — 125, Julio Jones — 106, Ridley — 105) while allowing both Redskins quarterback Case Keenum and Ryan to torch them for over 300 passing yards.

With that being known, the Eagles might be able to fix this issue by possibly acquiring one of the best man-to-man cornerbacks in the league.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Chris Mortenson reported on Monday that Jacksonville Jaguars All-Pro corner Jalen Ramsey wants out. His agent, David Mulugheta, told ESPN that he asked the team to trade Ramsey.

However, the Jaguars will not let Ramsey go without any type of proper compensation. According to ESPN, Jacksonville is asking for at least one first-round pick and possibly more in return for the two-time Pro Bowler.

This is not the first time that we’ve heard Ramsey’s name mentioned in potential trade rumors. Just last season, Schefter reported that the Jags could trade Ramsey in the offseason.

But after that report came out, Jacksonville’s front office quickly denounced it, saying there is no truth to the rumor and that they have zero intentions on moving the young cornerback.

Nevertheless, things have quickly eroded between the organization and Ramsey since last season.

For starters, the young top-tier cornerback is looking for a new contract. Then on Sunday, Ramsey and head coach Doug Marrone got into a heated confrontation, in which both participants had to be separated on the sidelines.

In this latest report, a league source said to ESPN that a trade could happen as early as this week due to what happened on Sunday between Marrone and Ramsey.

If this is the case, the Eagles need to be first-in-line to try to acquire the services of Ramsey.

If they were serious in their pursuit for Fitzpatrick, then it should be a no-brainer to go after Ramsey. The 24-year-old cornerback would give the Eagles a lockdown corner that they desperately need now.

As things stand, here is the Eagles cornerback depth chart: Ronald Darby (starter at LCB), Avonte Maddox (starter at RCB), Sidney Jones, Rasul Douglas, and Craig James.

Not listed here is Jalen Mills, who is on the PUP (physically unable to perform) list and Cre’Von LeBlanc, who is on injured reserve with a foot injury.

Without those two players, the Eagles cannot afford another injury to their secondary. Hence, why Ramsey would be worth the price of admission.

Since entering the league in 2016 out of Florida State, the 24-year-old Ramsey has accumulated 202 combined tackles, 45 pass breakups, and nine interceptions in 50 games played.

Last season, Pro Football Focus ranked Ramsey as one of the best corners when it comes to red-zone defense. He was ranked first among cornerbacks in passer rating allowed (32.6) and seventh in catch rate allowed (25-percent).

Nevertheless, a trade for Ramsey would not only help this team in the short-term but also in the future.

The Eagles currently have $24 million in cap space this season per OverTheCap.com and could easily acquire Ramsey, who is in the final year of his rookie deal ($7.4 million).

However, his fifth-year option was exercised in the offseason, which is worth $13.7 million. But Ramsey will be looking for an extension as soon as this offseason.

Could Howie Roseman find a way to give Ramsey what he wants and make it work financially? Without a doubt. We have seen him do it before.

It should be interesting to see if the Eagles or any team make a move for the uber-talented cornerback in the coming days/weeks.