Everything you need to know about the 2019 Grammy Awards

The 2019 Grammy Awards is getting closer — February 10, to be exact.

Host Alicia Keys and a slew of presenters will dole out awards in 80 different categories.

Are you ready for one of the biggest nights in music? Here’s everything you need to know about the 2019 Grammys.

Where are the Grammys this year?

The 61st annual Grammy Awards are set to take place February 10, 2019.

The awards will be broadcasted live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California.

Where can I watch the 2019 Grammy Awards?

The awards will be broadcasted live on CBS.

Don't worry if you don't have access to a television: You’ll be able to stream the 2019 Grammy Awards online on the CBS All Access platform, which is accessible both on your computer and on your phone through their app.

You don’t need a cable log in but you'll have to subscribe to CBS All Access, which comes with a one-week free trial.

Where can I watch the 2019 Grammys red carpet?

You’ll be able to watch the red carpet live on Facebook Live, E! and CBS.

The exact time hasn’t been released yet, but the red carpet live-stream usually starts a few hours before the telecast.

Who is hosting the 2019 Grammy Awards?

Alicia Keys is set to host the 2019 Grammys, replacing 2017 and 2018 host James Cordon.

"A dynamic artist with the rare combination of groundbreaking talent and passion for her craft, Alicia Keys is the perfect choice as host for our show," Neil Portnow, president of the Recording Academy, said in a statement.

"Throughout her exciting career, I have watched her become a powerful force within the music industry and beyond. As an artist who speaks to the power of music, we are thrilled to have her on board for what’s sure to be an unforgettable Grammy Awards." He added.

Keys shared her reaction to the exciting news in a video on her YouTube channel.

"I know what it feels like to be on that stage, and I’m going to bring that vibe and energy," Keys said. "I’m so excited to be the master of ceremonies on the biggest night in music and celebrate the creativity, power and, magic. I’m especially excited for all the incredible women nominated this year! It’s going ‘UP’ on February 10!"

Keys herself is a multi-winning Grammy artist with 15 statuettes to her name.

What’s new at the 2019 Grammys?

There are some changes in store for this year.

For the "big four" categories — Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year and Best New Artist — the number of nominees will go from five to eight to help better reflect the diversity of the music industry.

2019 Grammy Awards nominees

You can see the full list of nominees for the 2019 Grammy Awards here, but the nominees for the major categories include:

Album of the Year

H.E.R. - H.E.R.

Brandi Carlile - By the Way, I Forgive You

Drake - Scorpion

Various Artists - Black Panther: The Album

Kacey Musgraves - Golden Hour

Post Malone - Beerbongs & Bentleys

Cardi B - Invasion of Privacy

Janelle Monáe - Dirty Computer

Record of the Year

Cardi B - I Like It

Brandi Carlile - The Joke

Childish Gambino - This Is America

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper - Shallow

Drake - God's Plan

Kendrick Lamar & SZA - All the Stars

Post Malone & 21 Savage - Rockstar

Zedd & Maren Morris - The Middle

Song of the Year

Kendrick Lamar & SZA - All the Stars

Ella Mai - Boo'd Up

Drake - God's Plan

Shawn Mendes - In My Blood

Brandi Carlile - The Joke

Zedd & Maren Morris - The Middle

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper - Shallow

Childish Gambino - This Is America

Best New Artist

Chloe x Halle

Luke Combs

Greta Van Fleet

H.E.R.

Dua Lipa

Margo Price

Bebe Rexha

Jorja Smith

Best Pop Solo Performance

Beck - Colors

Camila Cabello - Havana (Live)

Ariana Grande - God Is a Woman

Lady Gaga - Joanne (Where Do You Think You’re Goin’?)

Post Malone - Better Now

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Christina Aguilera ft. Demi Lovato - Fall In Line

Backstreet Boys - Don’t Go Breaking My Heart

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper - Shallow

Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B - Girls Like You

Justin Timberlake ft. Chris Stapleton - Say Something

Zedd, Maren Morris, and Grey - The Middle

Best Pop Vocal Album

Camila Cabello - Camila

Kelly Clarkson - Meaning of Life

Ariana Grande - Sweetener

Shawn Mendes - Shawn Mendes

Pink - Beautiful Trauma

Taylor Swift - Reputation

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Tony Bennett & Diana Krall - Love Is Here to Stay

Willie Nelson - My Way

Gregory Porter - Nat "King" Cole & Me

Seal - Standards (Deluxe)

Barbra Streisand - The Music... The Mem'ries... The Magic!

Best Rap Performance

Cardi B - Be Careful

Drake - Nice for What

Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future, & James Blake - King’s Dead

Anderson .Paak - Bubblin

Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk, & Swae Lee - Sicko Mode

Best Rap/Sung Collaboration

Christina Aguilera ft. Goldlink - Like I Do

6LACK ft. J. Cole - Pretty Little Fears

Childish Gambino - This Is America

Kendrick Lamar & SZA - All the Stars

Post Malone ft. 21 Savage - Rockstar

Best Rap Song

Drake - God’s Plan

Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future, & James Blake - King’s Dead

Eminem - Lucky You

Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk, & Swae Lee - Sicko Mode

Jay Rock ft. Kendrick Lamar - Win

Best Rap Album

Cardi B - Invasion of Privacy

Mac Miller- Swimming

Nipsey Hussle - Victory Lap

Pusha-T - Daytona

Travis Scott - Astroworld