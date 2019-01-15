Everything you need to know about the 2019 Grammy Awards

-
1/61/6
Alicia Keys will host 2019's Grammys.
Getty Images
-
2/62/6
Drake's album Scorpion is nominated for "Album of The Year".
-
3/63/6
Kendrick Lamar is the most nominated artist of 2019 with seven nominations.
-
4/64/6
Cardi B received five nominations for the 2019 Grammy Awards, including record and album of the year
-
5/65/6
“Shallow,” from “A Star Is Born” by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper is nominated as “Record of the Year”.
-
6/66/6
James Corden won't be hosting the Grammys this year.
The 2019 Grammy Awards is getting closer — February 10, to be exact.
Host Alicia Keys and a slew of presenters will dole out awards in 80 different categories.
This year, two of the most nominated people are in the hip-hop category. Kendrick Lamar leads with eight nominations and Drake follows with seven.
Recommended Slideshows
- PHOTOS: It was a stylish No Pants Subway Ride 2019 in NYC19 Pictures
- All of these celebrities have had their nudes leaked 36 Pictures
Are you ready for one of the biggest nights in music? Here’s everything you need to know about the 2019 Grammys.
Where are the Grammys this year?
The 61st annual Grammy Awards are set to take place February 10, 2019.
The awards will be broadcasted live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California.
Where can I watch the 2019 Grammy Awards?
The awards will be broadcasted live on CBS.
Don't worry if you don't have access to a television: You’ll be able to stream the 2019 Grammy Awards online on the CBS All Access platform, which is accessible both on your computer and on your phone through their app.
You don’t need a cable log in but you'll have to subscribe to CBS All Access, which comes with a one-week free trial.
Where can I watch the 2019 Grammys red carpet?
You’ll be able to watch the red carpet live on Facebook Live, E! and CBS.
The exact time hasn’t been released yet, but the red carpet live-stream usually starts a few hours before the telecast.
Who is hosting the 2019 Grammy Awards?
Alicia Keys is set to host the 2019 Grammys, replacing 2017 and 2018 host James Cordon.
"A dynamic artist with the rare combination of groundbreaking talent and passion for her craft, Alicia Keys is the perfect choice as host for our show," Neil Portnow, president of the Recording Academy, said in a statement.
"Throughout her exciting career, I have watched her become a powerful force within the music industry and beyond. As an artist who speaks to the power of music, we are thrilled to have her on board for what’s sure to be an unforgettable Grammy Awards." He added.
Keys shared her reaction to the exciting news in a video on her YouTube channel.
"I know what it feels like to be on that stage, and I’m going to bring that vibe and energy," Keys said. "I’m so excited to be the master of ceremonies on the biggest night in music and celebrate the creativity, power and, magic. I’m especially excited for all the incredible women nominated this year! It’s going ‘UP’ on February 10!"
Keys herself is a multi-winning Grammy artist with 15 statuettes to her name.
What’s new at the 2019 Grammys?
There are some changes in store for this year.
For the "big four" categories — Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year and Best New Artist — the number of nominees will go from five to eight to help better reflect the diversity of the music industry.
2019 Grammy Awards nominees
You can see the full list of nominees for the 2019 Grammy Awards here, but the nominees for the major categories include:
Album of the Year
H.E.R. - H.E.R.
Brandi Carlile - By the Way, I Forgive You
Drake - Scorpion
Various Artists - Black Panther: The Album
Kacey Musgraves - Golden Hour
Post Malone - Beerbongs & Bentleys
Cardi B - Invasion of Privacy
Janelle Monáe - Dirty Computer
Record of the Year
Cardi B - I Like It
Brandi Carlile - The Joke
Childish Gambino - This Is America
Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper - Shallow
Drake - God's Plan
Kendrick Lamar & SZA - All the Stars
Post Malone & 21 Savage - Rockstar
Zedd & Maren Morris - The Middle
Song of the Year
Kendrick Lamar & SZA - All the Stars
Ella Mai - Boo'd Up
Drake - God's Plan
Shawn Mendes - In My Blood
Brandi Carlile - The Joke
Zedd & Maren Morris - The Middle
Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper - Shallow
Childish Gambino - This Is America
Best New Artist
Chloe x Halle
Luke Combs
Greta Van Fleet
H.E.R.
Dua Lipa
Margo Price
Bebe Rexha
Jorja Smith
Best Pop Solo Performance
Beck - Colors
Camila Cabello - Havana (Live)
Ariana Grande - God Is a Woman
Lady Gaga - Joanne (Where Do You Think You’re Goin’?)
Post Malone - Better Now
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
Christina Aguilera ft. Demi Lovato - Fall In Line
Backstreet Boys - Don’t Go Breaking My Heart
Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper - Shallow
Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B - Girls Like You
Justin Timberlake ft. Chris Stapleton - Say Something
Zedd, Maren Morris, and Grey - The Middle
Best Pop Vocal Album
Camila Cabello - Camila
Kelly Clarkson - Meaning of Life
Ariana Grande - Sweetener
Shawn Mendes - Shawn Mendes
Pink - Beautiful Trauma
Taylor Swift - Reputation
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Tony Bennett & Diana Krall - Love Is Here to Stay
Willie Nelson - My Way
Gregory Porter - Nat "King" Cole & Me
Seal - Standards (Deluxe)
Barbra Streisand - The Music... The Mem'ries... The Magic!
Best Rap Performance
Cardi B - Be Careful
Drake - Nice for What
Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future, & James Blake - King’s Dead
Anderson .Paak - Bubblin
Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk, & Swae Lee - Sicko Mode
Best Rap/Sung Collaboration
Christina Aguilera ft. Goldlink - Like I Do
6LACK ft. J. Cole - Pretty Little Fears
Childish Gambino - This Is America
Kendrick Lamar & SZA - All the Stars
Post Malone ft. 21 Savage - Rockstar
Best Rap Song
Drake - God’s Plan
Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future, & James Blake - King’s Dead
Eminem - Lucky You
Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk, & Swae Lee - Sicko Mode
Jay Rock ft. Kendrick Lamar - Win
Best Rap Album
Cardi B - Invasion of Privacy
Mac Miller- Swimming
Nipsey Hussle - Victory Lap
Pusha-T - Daytona
Travis Scott - Astroworld