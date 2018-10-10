The beloved SNL sketch with Tom Hanks as the weirdly loveable David S. Pumpkins is now the inspiration for one of the newest addition to Fornite skins. Of course, as soon as people realized the similarities between the cosmetic and David S. Pumpkins, they were very excited.

Fornite adds David S. Pumpkins inspired skins for Halloween

A few days ago the new upcoming cosmetics found in Patch v6.02 for the popular game Fornite were leaked, all of the new additions are Halloween themed. There is one new addition to the item shop that folks on Reddit and social media noticed right away; the Jack Gourdon character has a large pumpkin head and a distinguishable orange tie with a black suit covered in mini pumpkins. Gourdon's catchphrase is to squash the competition and he is joined by a few other new skin characters.

Epic released a slew of new skins other than Jack Gourdon including the terrifying looking Scourge, the female skeleton woman Skull Ranger, the tough-looking Bullseye, the fierce Skull Ranger and more. But by far, Jack Gourdon made the biggest impression.

Reddit users were the first to notice the interesting similarities between Jack Gourdon and David s. Pumpkins. "DAVID S PUMPKINS" one user exclaimed, others chimed in "Haha I was about to post that on another post that’s all I can think of when I see that skin" and "David S. Pumpkins works out to be a decent Halloween character for Epic to base a skin off of."

One user thought perhaps Fortnite created Jack Gourdon as a thank you for SNL making a skit about them. "Apart of me thinks that this is Epic’s way of saying thank you to SNL after doing a skit about Fortnite two weeks ago."

Whatever the reason was, Fortnite creating Jack Gourdon was an immediate hit. Look out for David S. Pumpkins the next time you play Fortnite.