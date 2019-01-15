The most fashionable reality show on television is almost back for its 17th season. The long-awaited new season of the hit series Project Runway just announced their hosts and dropped the official trailer on Monday and fans are already counting down the days until the premiere. Although there is still a bit of time before the talented contestants grace our TV screens, the trailer should be enough to hold all Project Runway addicts over. Here is everything you need to know about Project Runway season 17.

Project Runway season 17 cast, host and judges

The hit reality show has gone through some major changes from season 16 to 17. First off, it was announced that PR would be leaving Lifetime and instead appear on Bravo, its original network. Then it was confirmed that series veterans Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn would no longer be on the show. However don't let your heart break just yet, the dynamic duo has other projects in the works. "I'm most excited that my journey with my dear friend and colleague, Tim Gunn, is far from over," the supermodel told Bustle. "We will be partnering with Amazon for a new show, and we're excited for everyone to see what we’re designing next!" Zac Posen also revealed that he would no longer be a judge on the show to People last fall.

Model Karlie Kloss will be stepping in as the host of the show while Christian Siriano, the winner of season 4 will be the new mentor. The new judges for Project Runway season 17 will be Elaine Welteroth and Brandon Maxwell while Nina Garcia will reprise her role as a judge as well.

Project Runway season 17 release date

There is no official date set yet for Project Runway season 17, but Bravo did announce that the first episode would drop sometime in March. If you don't have cable you can also stream all Bravo shows at bravotv.com.

Project Runway season 17 trailer