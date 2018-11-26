This Is Us has been making the nation cry, laugh and feel hope since 2016. The tearjerker is almost in its winter hiatus, but there is still the fall finale to get through before we say goodbye to Jack, Rebecca, Kate, Kevin and Randall. Viewers are wondering what is in store for everyone at the end of this highly emotional season, and they are about to find out. Here is everything you need to know about the This Is Us season 3 finale.

What to expect from the This Is Us season 3 finale

Most of season 3 has focused on Jack's past fighting in the Vietnam war with his brother Nicky. A picture of Jack from the war surfaced earlier in the season and a mysterious woman is wearing his necklace in the photo with him, but the nature of their relationship has not been revealed just yet. The fall finale teaser promises to finally tell the full truth about Jack's past life during the war. Jack's son Kevin and his girlfriend Zoe travel to Vietnam to find out more about Jack's past specifically pertaining to the woman with the necklace, and it seems they find the answers they are looking for. The episode also has a lot in store for Randall and Beth. Randall who has been struggling with his political campaign has seemed to find his voice finally, and the trailer shows him giving an inspirational speech that ends in a standing ovation. As for Kate and Toby, viewers will get to see what happens to the couple after Kate reveals she's pregnant and Toby's depressive episode.

This Is Us season 3 finale trailer

What time does the This Is Us season 3 finale start?

The This Is Us season 3 finale will air on NBC at 9 p.m. Eastern time. After the finale episode airs, you can stream it on NBC.com or through Hulu.