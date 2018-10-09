American Music Awards 2018: Red carpet looks, list of winners

Amandla Stenberg at the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

Post Malone arrives at the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

Carrie Underwood flaunts her baby bump at the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

G-Eazy and Halsey arrive at the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

Amanda Heard arrives at the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

Taylor Swift wears a metalic mini skirt on the red carpet at the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

Vanessa Hudgens attend the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

Boo'd Up singer Ella Mai walks the red carpet at the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

Chloe and Halle attend the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

The Four star Evvie McKinney attends the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

Rami Melek at the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

Ciara arrives at the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

Zedd attends the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

Bad Bunny and J Balvin attend the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

Quavo attends the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

Camila Cabello attends the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

Khalid at the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

Poppy at the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

Rita Ora arrives at the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

Busy Philipps arrives at the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

Jennfer Lopez at the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

Black-ish star Tracee Ellis Ross walks the red carpet at the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

Cardi B and Offest arrive at the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

The 2018 American Music Awards aired Tuesday, October 9, 2018, and the show celebrated and honor artists and musicians from genres ranging from hip-hop to county to electronic dance music (EDM).

Black-ish star Tracee Ellis Ross returned to host the AMAs and proved why she's everyone's favorite.

Cardi B and Drake tied for the most nominations and could each take home eight AMAs. Ed Sheeran and Post Malone earned six nominations at the 2018 American Music Awards and Havana singer, Camila Cabello was nominated for five American Music Awards this year and won three.

Cardi B won AMA for Best Rap/Hip-Hop Artist, Best Song - Rap/Hip-hop for Bodak Yellow and Best Song - Soul/R&B for her for Finesse with Bruno Mars.

The Artist of the Year nominees at the 2018 American Music Awards include Drake, Imagine Dragons, Post Malone, Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift.

Taylor Swift won big with four AMAs and beat out Drake and Post Malone for Artist of the Year.

Swift also opened the 2018 American Music Awards wearing a black-and-red bodysuit with thigh-high boots and performed I Did Something Bad from her 2017 multi-platinum album Reputation.

An emotional moment happened at the 2018 American Music Awards when XXXTentacion's mother, Cleopatra Bernard, accepted the award for Favorite Soul/R&B on her son's behalf. XXXTentacion was shot and killed earlier this year in Florida.

Aside from seeing the biggest names in music take the stage to win AMAs trophies, we got to see them dazzle the red carpet with amazing looks.

Click through the gallery to see what the stars wore at the 2018 American Music Awards and check out the full list of nominees and winners below.

Cardi B and Offset at the 2018 Amercian Music Awards

American Music Awards 2018: Complete list of winners



ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Drake

Imagine Dragons

Post Malone

Ed Sheeran

Taylor Swift (WINNER)

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Camila Cabello (WINNER)

Cardi B

Khalid

Dua Lipa

XXXTENTACION

COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR

Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug “Havana” (WINNER)

Post Malone ft. 21 Savage “Rockstar”

Bruno Mars & Cardi B “Finesse”

Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line “Meant To Be”

Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey “The Middle”

TOUR OF THE YEAR

Beyoncé & JAY-Z

Bruno Mars

Ed Sheeran

Taylor Swift (WINNER)

U2

FAVORITE MUSIC VIDEO

Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug “Havana” (WINNER)

Cardi B “Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)”

Drake “God’s Plan”

FAVORITE SOCIAL ARTIST

BTS (WINNER)

Cardi B

Ariana Grande

Demi Lovato

Shawn Mendes

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – POP/ROCK

Drake

Post Malone (WINNER)

Ed Sheeran

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – POP/ROCK

Camila Cabello

Cardi B

Taylor Swift (WINNER)

FAVORITE DUO OR GROUP – POP/ROCK

Imagine Dragons

Maroon 5

Migos (WINNER)

FAVORITE ALBUM – POP/ROCK

Drake “Scorpion”

Ed Sheeran “÷ (Divide)”

Taylor Swift “reputation” (WINNER)

FAVORITE SONG- POP/ROCK

Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug “Havana” (WINNER)

Drake “God’s Plan”

Ed Sheeran “Perfect”

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – COUNTRY

Kane Brown (WINNER)

Luke Bryan

Thomas Rhett

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – COUNTRY

Kelsea Ballerini

Maren Morris

Carrie Underwood (WINNER)

FAVORITE DUO or GROUP – COUNTRY

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line (WINNER)

LANCO

FAVORITE ALBUM – COUNTRY

Kane Brown “Kane Brown” (WINNER)

Luke Combs “This One’s For You”

Thomas Rhett “Life Changes”

FAVORITE SONG – COUNTRY

Kane Brown “Heaven” (WINNER)

Dan + Shay “Tequila”

Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line “Meant To Be”

FAVORITE ARTIST – RAP/HIP-HOP

Cardi B (WINNER)

Drake

Post Malone

FAVORITE ALBUM – RAP/HIP-HOP

Drake “Scorpion”

Lil Uzi Vert “Luv Is Rage 2”

Post Malone “beerbongs & bentleys” (WINNER)

FAVORITE SONG – RAP/HIP-HOP

Cardi B “Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)” (WINNER)

Drake “God’s Plan”

Post Malone ft. 21 Savage “Rockstar”

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – SOUL/R&B

Khalid (WINNER)

Bruno Mars

The Weeknd

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – SOUL/R&B

Ella Mai

Rihanna (WINNER)

SZA

FAVORITE ALBUM – SOUL/R&B

Khalid “American Teen”

SZA “CTRL”

XXXTENTACION “17” (WINNER)

FAVORITE SONG – SOUL/R&B

Khalid “Young Dumb & Broke”

Ella Mai “Boo’d Up”

Bruno Mars & Cardi B “Finesse” (WINNER)

FAVORITE ARTIST – ALTERNATIVE ROCK

Imagine Dragons

Panic! At The Disco (WINNER)

Portugal. The Man

FAVORITE ARTIST – ADULT CONTEMPORARY

Shawn Mendes (WINNER)

P!NK

Ed Sheeran

FAVORITE ARTIST – LATIN

J Balvin

Daddy Yankee (WINNER)

Ozuna

FAVORITE ARTIST – CONTEMPORARY INSPIRATIONAL

Lauren Daigle (WINNER)

MercyMe

Zach Williams

FAVORITE ARTIST – ELECTRONIC DANCE MUSIC (EDM)

The Chainsmokers

Marshmello (WINNER)

Zedd

FAVORITE SOUNDTRACK

“Black Panther: The Album, Music From And Inspired By” (WINNER)

“The Greatest Showman”

“The Fate of the Furious: The Album”