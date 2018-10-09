Celebrities

American Music Awards 2018: Red carpet looks, list of winners

Here are the best and most interesting looks from the 2018 AMAs.
By Lenyon Whitaker
Published : October 10, 2018 Updated : October 10, 2018
Cardi B 23 Pictures
    Cardi B and Offset

    Cardi B and Offset
    Cardi B and Offset

    Cardi B and Offest arrive at the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. 

    Getty Images 

    Tracee Ellis Ross

    Tracee Ellis Ross at AMAs 2018
    Tracee Ellis Ross

    Black-ish star Tracee Ellis Ross walks the red carpet at the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. 

    Getty Images 

    Jennifer Lopez

    Jennifer Lopez AMAs 2018
    Jennifer Lopez

    Jennfer Lopez at the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. 

    Getty Images 

    Busy Philipps

    Busy Philipps, AMAs 2018
    Busy Philipps

    Busy Philipps arrives at the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. 

    Getty Images 

    Rita Ora

    Rita Ora at AMAs 2018
    Rita Ora

    Rita Ora arrives at the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. 

    Getty Images 

    Poppy

    Poppy, AMAs 2018
    Poppy

    Poppy at the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. 

    Getty Images 

    Khalid

    Khalid, AMAs 2018
    Khalid

    Khalid at the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. 

    Getty Images 

    Camila Cabello

    Camila Cabello
    Camila Cabello

    Camila Cabello attends the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. 

    Getty Images 

    Quavo

    Quavo at American Music Awards 2018
    Quavo

    Quavo attends the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. 

    Getty Images 

    Bad Bunny, J Balvin

    Bad Bunny, J Balvin, AMAs 2018
    Bad Bunny, J Balvin

    Bad Bunny and J Balvin attend the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. 

    Getty Images 

    Zedd

    Zedd, AMAs 2018
    Zedd

    Zedd attends the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. 

    Getty Images 

    Ciara

    Ciara, AMAS 2018
    Ciara

    Ciara arrives at the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. 

    Getty Images 

    Rami Melek

    Rami Melek
    Rami Melek

    Rami Melek at the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. 

    Evvie McKinney

    Evvie McKinney
    Evvie McKinney

    The Four star Evvie McKinney attends the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. 

    Chloe x Halle

    Chloe and Halle
    Chloe x Halle

    Chloe and Halle attend the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. 

    Getty Images 

    Ella Mai

    Ella Mai
    Ella Mai

    Boo'd Up singer Ella Mai walks the red carpet at the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. 

    Getty Images 

    Vanessa Hudgens

    Vanessa Hudgens
    Vanessa Hudgens

    Vanessa Hudgens attend the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. 

    Getty Images 

    Taylor Swift

    Taylor Swift AMAs 2018
    Taylor Swift

    Taylor Swift wears a metalic mini skirt on the red carpet at the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. 

    Getty Images 

    Amanda Heard

    Amber Heard
    Amanda Heard

    Amanda Heard arrives at the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. 

    Getty Images 

    G-Eazy and Halsey

    G-Eazy and Halsey
    G-Eazy and Halsey

    G-Eazy and Halsey arrive at the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. 

    Getty Images 

    Carrie Underwood

    Carrie Underwood
    Carrie Underwood

    Carrie Underwood flaunts her baby bump at the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. 

    Getty Images 

    Post Malone

    Post Malone
    Post Malone

    Post Malone arrives at the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. 

    Getty Images 

    Amandla Stenberg

    Amandla Stenberg
    Amandla Stenberg

    Amandla Stenberg at the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. 

    Getty Images 

The 2018 American Music Awards aired Tuesday, October 9, 2018, and the show celebrated and honor artists and musicians from genres ranging from hip-hop to county to electronic dance music (EDM).

 

Black-ish star Tracee Ellis Ross returned to host the AMAs and proved why she's everyone's favorite.

 

Cardi B and Drake tied for the most nominations and could each take home eight AMAs. Ed Sheeran and Post Malone earned six nominations at the 2018 American Music Awards and Havana singer, Camila Cabello was nominated for five American Music Awards this year and won three.

 

Cardi B won AMA for Best Rap/Hip-Hop Artist, Best Song - Rap/Hip-hop for Bodak Yellow and Best Song - Soul/R&B for her for Finesse with Bruno Mars. 

 

The Artist of the Year nominees at the 2018 American Music Awards include Drake, Imagine Dragons, Post Malone, Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift.

 

Taylor Swift won big with four AMAs and beat out Drake and Post Malone for Artist of the Year. 

Swift also opened the 2018 American Music Awards wearing a black-and-red bodysuit with thigh-high boots and performed I Did Something Bad from her 2017 multi-platinum album Reputation.

Taylor Swift performs at the 2018 American Music Awards

An emotional moment happened at the 2018 American Music Awards when XXXTentacion's mother, Cleopatra Bernard, accepted the award for Favorite Soul/R&B on her son's behalf. XXXTentacion was shot and killed earlier this year in Florida. 

 2018 American Music Awards XXXTentacion's mother accepts award on her son's behalf

Aside from seeing the biggest names in music take the stage to win AMAs trophies, we got to see them dazzle the red carpet with amazing looks. 

Click through the gallery to see what the stars wore at the 2018 American Music Awards and check out the full list of nominees and winners below. 

Cardi B and Offset at the 2018 Amercian Music Awards

Cardi B and Offset at the 2018 American Music Awards

American Music Awards 2018: Complete list of winners


ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Drake
Imagine Dragons
Post Malone
Ed Sheeran
Taylor Swift  (WINNER)

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR 
Camila Cabello   (WINNER)
Cardi B
Khalid
Dua Lipa
XXXTENTACION

COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR
Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug “Havana”  (WINNER)
Post Malone ft. 21 Savage “Rockstar”
Bruno Mars & Cardi B “Finesse”
Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line “Meant To Be”
Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey “The Middle”

TOUR OF THE YEAR
Beyoncé & JAY-Z
Bruno Mars
Ed Sheeran
Taylor Swift  (WINNER)
U2

FAVORITE MUSIC VIDEO
Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug “Havana”  (WINNER)
Cardi B “Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)”
Drake “God’s Plan”

FAVORITE SOCIAL ARTIST
BTS  (WINNER)
Cardi B
Ariana Grande
Demi Lovato
Shawn Mendes

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – POP/ROCK
Drake
Post Malone  (WINNER)
Ed Sheeran

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – POP/ROCK
Camila Cabello
Cardi B
Taylor Swift  (WINNER)

FAVORITE DUO OR GROUP – POP/ROCK
Imagine Dragons
Maroon 5
Migos (WINNER)

FAVORITE ALBUM – POP/ROCK
Drake “Scorpion”
Ed Sheeran “÷ (Divide)”
Taylor Swift “reputation” (WINNER)

FAVORITE SONG- POP/ROCK
Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug “Havana” (WINNER)
Drake “God’s Plan”
Ed Sheeran “Perfect”

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – COUNTRY
Kane Brown  (WINNER)
Luke Bryan
Thomas Rhett

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – COUNTRY
Kelsea Ballerini
Maren Morris
Carrie Underwood (WINNER)

FAVORITE DUO or GROUP – COUNTRY
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line  (WINNER)
LANCO                  

FAVORITE ALBUM – COUNTRY
Kane Brown “Kane Brown”  (WINNER)
Luke Combs “This One’s For You”
Thomas Rhett “Life Changes”

FAVORITE SONG – COUNTRY
Kane Brown “Heaven”  (WINNER)
Dan + Shay “Tequila”
Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line “Meant To Be”

FAVORITE ARTIST – RAP/HIP-HOP
Cardi B (WINNER)
Drake
Post Malone

FAVORITE ALBUM – RAP/HIP-HOP
Drake “Scorpion”
Lil Uzi Vert “Luv Is Rage 2”
Post Malone “beerbongs & bentleys”  (WINNER)

FAVORITE SONG – RAP/HIP-HOP
Cardi B “Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)”  (WINNER)
Drake “God’s Plan”
Post Malone ft. 21 Savage “Rockstar”

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – SOUL/R&B
Khalid  (WINNER)
Bruno Mars
The Weeknd

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – SOUL/R&B
Ella Mai
Rihanna  (WINNER)
SZA

FAVORITE ALBUM – SOUL/R&B
Khalid “American Teen”
SZA “CTRL”
XXXTENTACION “17”  (WINNER)

FAVORITE SONG – SOUL/R&B
Khalid “Young Dumb & Broke”
Ella Mai “Boo’d Up”
Bruno Mars & Cardi B “Finesse”  (WINNER)

FAVORITE ARTIST – ALTERNATIVE ROCK
Imagine Dragons
Panic! At The Disco  (WINNER)
Portugal. The Man

FAVORITE ARTIST – ADULT CONTEMPORARY
Shawn Mendes  (WINNER)
P!NK
Ed Sheeran

FAVORITE ARTIST – LATIN
J Balvin
Daddy Yankee  (WINNER)
Ozuna

FAVORITE ARTIST – CONTEMPORARY INSPIRATIONAL
Lauren Daigle  (WINNER)
MercyMe
Zach Williams

FAVORITE ARTIST – ELECTRONIC DANCE MUSIC (EDM)
The Chainsmokers
Marshmello  (WINNER)
Zedd

FAVORITE SOUNDTRACK
“Black Panther: The Album, Music From And Inspired By”  (WINNER)
“The Greatest Showman”
“The Fate of the Furious: The Album”

 

