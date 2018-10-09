American Music Awards 2018: Red carpet looks, list of winners
Here are the best and most interesting looks from the 2018 AMAs.
By Lenyon Whitaker
Published : October 10, 2018 Updated : October 10, 2018
Cardi B and Offest arrive at the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.
Getty Images
Black-ish star Tracee Ellis Ross walks the red carpet at the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.
Getty Images
Jennfer Lopez at the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.
Getty Images
Busy Philipps arrives at the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.
Getty Images
Rita Ora arrives at the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.
Getty Images
Poppy at the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.
Getty Images
Khalid at the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.
Getty Images
Camila Cabello attends the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.
Getty Images
Quavo attends the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.
Getty Images
Bad Bunny and J Balvin attend the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.
Getty Images
Zedd attends the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.
Getty Images
Ciara arrives at the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.
Getty Images
Rami Melek at the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.
The Four star Evvie McKinney attends the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.
Chloe and Halle attend the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.
Getty Images
Boo'd Up singer Ella Mai walks the red carpet at the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.
Getty Images
Vanessa Hudgens attend the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.
Getty Images
Taylor Swift wears a metalic mini skirt on the red carpet at the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.
Getty Images
Amanda Heard arrives at the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.
Getty Images
G-Eazy and Halsey arrive at the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.
Getty Images
Carrie Underwood flaunts her baby bump at the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.
Getty Images
Post Malone arrives at the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.
Getty Images
Amandla Stenberg at the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.
Getty Images
The 2018 American Music Awards aired Tuesday, October 9, 2018, and the show celebrated and honor artists and musicians from genres ranging from hip-hop to county to electronic dance music (EDM).
Black-ish star Tracee Ellis Ross returned to host the AMAs and proved why she's everyone's favorite.
Cardi B and Drake tied for the most nominations and could each take home eight AMAs. Ed Sheeran and Post Malone earned six nominations at the 2018 American Music Awards and Havana singer, Camila Cabello was nominated for five American Music Awards this year and won three.
Cardi B won AMA for Best Rap/Hip-Hop Artist, Best Song - Rap/Hip-hop for Bodak Yellow and Best Song - Soul/R&B for her for Finesse with Bruno Mars.
The Artist of the Year nominees at the 2018 American Music Awards include Drake, Imagine Dragons, Post Malone, Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift.
Taylor Swift won big with four AMAs and beat out Drake and Post Malone for Artist of the Year.
Swift also opened the 2018 American Music Awards wearing a black-and-red bodysuit with thigh-high boots and performed I Did Something Bad from her 2017 multi-platinum album Reputation.
An emotional moment happened at the 2018 American Music Awards when XXXTentacion's mother, Cleopatra Bernard, accepted the award for Favorite Soul/R&B on her son's behalf. XXXTentacion was shot and killed earlier this year in Florida.
Aside from seeing the biggest names in music take the stage to win AMAs trophies, we got to see them dazzle the red carpet with amazing looks.
Click through the gallery to see what the stars wore at the 2018 American Music Awards and check out the full list of nominees and winners below.
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Drake
Imagine Dragons
Post Malone
Ed Sheeran
Taylor Swift (WINNER)
NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Camila Cabello (WINNER)
Cardi B
Khalid
Dua Lipa
XXXTENTACION
COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR
Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug “Havana” (WINNER)
Post Malone ft. 21 Savage “Rockstar”
Bruno Mars & Cardi B “Finesse”
Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line “Meant To Be”
Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey “The Middle”
TOUR OF THE YEAR
Beyoncé & JAY-Z
Bruno Mars
Ed Sheeran
Taylor Swift (WINNER)
U2
FAVORITE MUSIC VIDEO
Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug “Havana” (WINNER)
Cardi B “Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)”
Drake “God’s Plan”
FAVORITE SOCIAL ARTIST
BTS (WINNER)
Cardi B
Ariana Grande
Demi Lovato
Shawn Mendes
FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – POP/ROCK
Drake
Post Malone (WINNER)
Ed Sheeran
FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – POP/ROCK
Camila Cabello
Cardi B
Taylor Swift (WINNER)
FAVORITE DUO OR GROUP – POP/ROCK
Imagine Dragons
Maroon 5
Migos (WINNER)
FAVORITE ALBUM – POP/ROCK
Drake “Scorpion”
Ed Sheeran “÷ (Divide)”
Taylor Swift “reputation” (WINNER)
FAVORITE SONG- POP/ROCK
Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug “Havana” (WINNER)
Drake “God’s Plan”
Ed Sheeran “Perfect”
FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – COUNTRY
Kane Brown (WINNER)
Luke Bryan
Thomas Rhett
FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – COUNTRY
Kelsea Ballerini
Maren Morris
Carrie Underwood (WINNER)
FAVORITE DUO or GROUP – COUNTRY
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line (WINNER)
LANCO
FAVORITE ALBUM – COUNTRY
Kane Brown “Kane Brown” (WINNER)
Luke Combs “This One’s For You”
Thomas Rhett “Life Changes”
FAVORITE SONG – COUNTRY
Kane Brown “Heaven” (WINNER)
Dan + Shay “Tequila”
Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line “Meant To Be”
FAVORITE ARTIST – RAP/HIP-HOP
Cardi B (WINNER)
Drake
Post Malone
FAVORITE ALBUM – RAP/HIP-HOP
Drake “Scorpion”
Lil Uzi Vert “Luv Is Rage 2”
Post Malone “beerbongs & bentleys” (WINNER)
FAVORITE SONG – RAP/HIP-HOP
Cardi B “Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)” (WINNER)
Drake “God’s Plan”
Post Malone ft. 21 Savage “Rockstar”
FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – SOUL/R&B
Khalid (WINNER)
Bruno Mars
The Weeknd
FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – SOUL/R&B
Ella Mai
Rihanna (WINNER)
SZA
FAVORITE ALBUM – SOUL/R&B
Khalid “American Teen”
SZA “CTRL”
XXXTENTACION “17” (WINNER)
FAVORITE SONG – SOUL/R&B
Khalid “Young Dumb & Broke”
Ella Mai “Boo’d Up”
Bruno Mars & Cardi B “Finesse” (WINNER)
FAVORITE ARTIST – ALTERNATIVE ROCK
Imagine Dragons
Panic! At The Disco (WINNER)
Portugal. The Man
FAVORITE ARTIST – ADULT CONTEMPORARY
Shawn Mendes (WINNER)
P!NK
Ed Sheeran
FAVORITE ARTIST – LATIN
J Balvin
Daddy Yankee (WINNER)
Ozuna
FAVORITE ARTIST – CONTEMPORARY INSPIRATIONAL
Lauren Daigle (WINNER)
MercyMe
Zach Williams
FAVORITE ARTIST – ELECTRONIC DANCE MUSIC (EDM)
The Chainsmokers
Marshmello (WINNER)
Zedd
FAVORITE SOUNDTRACK
“Black Panther: The Album, Music From And Inspired By” (WINNER)
“The Greatest Showman”
“The Fate of the Furious: The Album”