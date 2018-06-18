Is XXXtentacion dead? Rapper shot in Miami, appears 'lifeless': TMZ

Is rapper XXXtentacion dead? Rumors are beginning to swirl because TMZ reported Monday that rapper XXXtentacion was shot in Miami and according to an eyewitness on the scene the rapper "appeared lifeless with no pulse." TMZ later reported that the 20-year-old rapper is confirmed dead by the Broward County Sheriff's Department.

The 20-year-old rapper whose real name is Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy was in South Florida shopping for motorcycles and when he was leaving the motorcycle dealership, a gunman ran up to his vehicle and shot him. It is unclear where he was shot, but witnesses in the area said he appeared to look lifeless.

TMZ obtained witness video from the scene showing what appears to be a man checking XXXtentacion's pulse as he sits in the passenger seat of his car. In the short 15-second clip, XXXtentacion appears to be unresponsive, but the clip is too short to determine.

XXtentacion shot in Miami (TMZ VIDEO)

The Broward County Fire Department told TMZ that XXXtentacion was rushed to a nearby hospital, however, no further details have been provided about the shocking incident. Witnesses say they heard multiple shots fired in the area. TMZ later reported that according to police dispatch audio from the scene, the alleged shooter or shooters fled in what could have been a Dodge Journey, Chevy Tahoe, or Jeep Grand Cherokee. Witnesses say a Louis Vuitton luxury bag was also stolen from his vehicle.

XXXtentacion shot in Miami: Police dispatch audio from scene

The police dispatch audio from the XXXtentacion shooting incident revealed that dispatchers described him as "comatose."

The 20-year old-rapper known for his released an album in 2018 called "?" and has success on Spotify with more than 270 million streams from his song "SAD!" where he talks about the struggle of letting go a loved one and dealing with the depression that follows it.

The Florida rapper is currently awaiting trial for domestic violence charges against his pregnant girlfriend, TMZ reports. The rapper was placed on house arrest but he was let out so he could go on tour.

UPDATE

TMZ reports that the Broward County Sheriff's Department says rapper XXXtentacion is pronounced dead.

Twitter reactions

Wow... life is so fragile and so precious, cherish it always! RIP @xxxtentacion my heart is with your family! — Manny MUA (@MannyMua733) June 18, 2018

RIP XXXTENTACION 🖤 — Prettyboyfredo (@Prettyboyfredo) June 18, 2018

20 years old damn. RIP XXXTentacion 🙏🏻 — IGZ (@igzrap) June 18, 2018

RIP XXXTentacion 💔💔 — Crawf (@CrawfordCollins) June 18, 2018

Gone too soon



RIP XXXTentacion pic.twitter.com/xB0835l4sg — Shazam (@Shazam) June 18, 2018

Rip Xxxtentacion. Hiphop needs positivity now more than ever. Its time for a change. These kids really dying out here.. — KOTA The Friend (@KotaTheFriend) June 18, 2018

Florida took a hit Today.. RIP XXX Tentacion 😔 — Spoken Reasons (@SpokenReasons) June 18, 2018

No This Can’t Be Real — $ki Mask (@THESLUMPGOD) June 18, 2018

😰Idk what to say, thoughts with the family, friends and fans of @xxxtentacion at this time 💔 — 7081 (@Tobjizzle) June 18, 2018

Where there’s life there’s hope and XXXTENTACION was really bettering himself and his fans with his turn to positivity only to have it cut short. No one deserves this man. Prayers to his loved ones and those heavily affected. Rest In Peace young king. — VI Seconds (@visecs) June 18, 2018

