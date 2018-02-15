Home
 
Choose Your City
Change City

I want news Only from

Celebrities

PHOTOS: Amy Schumer is a married woman

The comedian secretly wed chef boyfriend Chris Fischer earlier this week.
By
Rachael Vaughan Clemmons
 Published : February 15, 2018 | Updated : February 15, 2018
Amy Schumer Paint it Black Premiere
Amy Schumer. // Getty

Well, well, well: Amy Schumer had a secret boyfriend this whole time, and now they’re married. Surprise!

 

Yup

A post shared by @ amyschumer on

Schumer, 36, and Chris Fischer, 37, married on Tuesday, February 13 at a rented house in Malibu — after having just gone public with their relationship via Instagram on February 11. Jennifer Lawrence was there! And Jennifer Aniston! And… David Spade, for some reason.

 

A post shared by @amyschumer on

News broke that the couple was on in November, when the comedian and the chef were spotted having a romantic dinner date in New York City. Schumer’s BFF (and very funny lady) Bridget Everett told Us Weekly, “I won’t say anything other than I’m happy that Amy’s very happy,” so you know it’s real.

Congratulations, y’all. Love is dead but somehow, ya made it.

 
 
Tags:Amy SchumerCelebrity Couples
 
You Might Also Like
Latest News

 
Trending