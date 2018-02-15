PHOTOS: Amy Schumer is a married woman

Well, well, well: Amy Schumer had a secret boyfriend this whole time, and now they’re married. Surprise!

Schumer, 36, and Chris Fischer, 37, married on Tuesday, February 13 at a rented house in Malibu — after having just gone public with their relationship via Instagram on February 11. Jennifer Lawrence was there! And Jennifer Aniston! And… David Spade, for some reason.

News broke that the couple was on in November, when the comedian and the chef were spotted having a romantic dinner date in New York City. Schumer’s BFF (and very funny lady) Bridget Everett told Us Weekly, “I won’t say anything other than I’m happy that Amy’s very happy,” so you know it’s real.

Congratulations, y’all. Love is dead but somehow, ya made it.