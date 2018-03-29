Ben Affleck finally comments on back tattoo, throws shade at the New Yorker

Well it finally happened. Ben Affleck has commented on all the craziness surrounding his colorful back tattoo.

The Academy Award-winning director and actor took to his Twitter account on Thursday morning to respond to a piece by the New Yorker which detailed the internet's apparent obsession with the Boston-bred star's "great sadness" and his public struggles since his divorce from Jennifer Garner.

Affleck threw some shade at the publication over social media, assuring the magazine he isn't in a spiral of despair and that he has a "thick skin" that's helped by his tattoo of phoenix rising from the ashes.

"I’m doing just fine," Affleck tweeted at the New Yorker. "Thick skin bolstered by garish tattoos."

@NewYorker I’m doing just fine. Thick skin bolstered by garish tattoos. — Ben Affleck (@BenAffleck) March 29, 2018

Affleck, who previously denied the tattoos existence, has been mocked by all corners of the internet after definitive pictures of the ink recently surfaced. Social media users haven't been the only ones who've had fun at Affleck's expense, though, as his ex Jennifer Lopez opened up about his tattoos in an interview with Andy Cohen a few years ago.

"It's awful! And I would tell him that," Lopez said. "'What are you doing?'"

Luckily, Affleck's best bud has his back. Matt Damon defended his longtime friend during an interview on "The Daily Show with Trevor Noah," albeit with a few suppressed laughs.

"It's not one man's job to tell another man what he can do to his back," Damon said. "I support him in all of his artistic expression."

Hopefully Affleck can give fans a better look at his ink in another training montage for the Batman movie, that is if he actually returns to the role.