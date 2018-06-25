BET Awards 2018: Complete list of winners and show highlights

Atlanta rap trio Migos take home a trophy for Best Group at the 2018 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California. Credit: Getty Images

The BET Awards 2018 aired Sunday night live from Los Angeles to recognize, honor, and celebrate the biggest names in music, television, film, sports as well as humanitarians and individuals who inspire culture. There were 19 different categories at the 18th annual BET Awards and several memorable performances from the hottest artists including a powerful performance by Meek Mill.

Jamie Foxx opened the show by calling Black Panther star Michael B. Jordan to the stage and had him recite one of the most powerful lines from the blockbuster film.

"Bury me in the ocean with my ancestors who jumped from the ships, because they knew death was better than bondage," Jordan said on stage.

Jamie Foxx brings Michael B. Jordan on stage at BET Awards 2018

During the BET Awards 2018 rapper J. Cole performed "Friends" on stage with Daniel Caesar and Wale. R&B singer Miguel later joined to perform "Come Through and Chill."

Atlanta rap trio Migos performed "Walk It Talk It" and their catchy single "Stir Fry" and turned the BET Awards 2018 audience into a dance party. The group later won a BET Award for Best Group.

Nicki Minaj took the stage to perform her current single "Chun Li" and later performed with 2 Chainz and Big Sean when rapper YG performed "Big Bank."

This year, legendary soul singer Anita Baker was the recipient of BET’s Lifetime Achievement Award and singers Marsha Ambrosius, Ledisi and Yolanda Adams celebrated her legacy by taking the stage to sing renditions of some of her greatest hits.

Singer John Legend presented Humanitarian Hero award to six individuals who have all done something extraordinary during some of the most difficult times.

James Shaw Jr. a man who disarmed the Waffle House gunman, Naomi Walder, the 11-year-old who delivered a powerful speech at March For Our Lives, Mamoudou Gassama, the man who climbed a building to save a dangling child, journalist Shaun King and Anthony Borges, a Parkland shooting victim who risked his life for others were all honored as Humanitarian Heroes.

Rapper Meek Mill delivered a powerful and emotional performance of his latest single since being released from prison, called. "Stay Woke," which addresses different inequalities in the justice system. His performance included powerful imagery depicting police violence and mass incarceration. During the performance, Meek Mill wore a hoodie with a picture of XXXTentacion painted on the front and Jimmy Wopo on the back.

WATCH: Meek Mill performs 'Stay Woke' at BET Awards 2018

BET Awards 2018 complete list of winners

Here are all the winners from the BET Awards 2018.

Best Female R&B / Pop Artist Award

Beyonce

Best Male R&B / Pop Artist Award

Bruno Mars

Best Group Award

Migos

Best Collaboration Award

DJ Khaled feat. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller — Wild Thoughts





Best Male Hip Hop Artist Award

Kendrick Lamar

Best Female Hip Hop Artist Award

Cardi B

Video of the Year Award

Drake - God's Plan

Video Director of the Year Award

Ava Duvernay

Best New Artist Award

SZA

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

Lecrae feat. Tori Kelly — I'll Find You

The Best International Act Award

Davido (Nigeria)

Best Actress Award

Tiffany Haddish

Best Actor Award

Chadwick Boseman

Young Stars Award

Yara Shahidi

Best Movie Award

Black Panther

Sportswoman of the Year Award

Serena Williams

Sportsman of the Year Award

LeBron James

Album of the Year Award

DAMN. — Kendrick Lamar

BET Her Award

Mary J. Blige — Strength of a Woman