BET Awards 2018: Complete list of winners and show highlights

The BET Awards 2018 aired Sunday night live from Los Angeles to recognize, honor, and celebrate the biggest names in music, television, film, sports as well as humanitarians and individuals who inspire culture. There were 19 different categories at the 18th annual BET Awards and several memorable performances from the hottest artists including a powerful performance by Meek Mill.
Jamie Foxx opened the show by calling Black Panther star Michael B. Jordan to the stage and had him recite one of the most powerful lines from the blockbuster film.
"Bury me in the ocean with my ancestors who jumped from the ships, because they knew death was better than bondage," Jordan said on stage.
Jamie Foxx brings Michael B. Jordan on stage at BET Awards 2018
During the BET Awards 2018 rapper J. Cole performed "Friends" on stage with Daniel Caesar and Wale. R&B singer Miguel later joined to perform "Come Through and Chill."
Atlanta rap trio Migos performed "Walk It Talk It" and their catchy single "Stir Fry" and turned the BET Awards 2018 audience into a dance party. The group later won a BET Award for Best Group.
Nicki Minaj took the stage to perform her current single "Chun Li" and later performed with 2 Chainz and Big Sean when rapper YG performed "Big Bank."
This year, legendary soul singer Anita Baker was the recipient of BET’s Lifetime Achievement Award and singers Marsha Ambrosius, Ledisi and Yolanda Adams celebrated her legacy by taking the stage to sing renditions of some of her greatest hits.
Singer John Legend presented Humanitarian Hero award to six individuals who have all done something extraordinary during some of the most difficult times.
James Shaw Jr. a man who disarmed the Waffle House gunman, Naomi Walder, the 11-year-old who delivered a powerful speech at March For Our Lives, Mamoudou Gassama, the man who climbed a building to save a dangling child, journalist Shaun King and Anthony Borges, a Parkland shooting victim who risked his life for others were all honored as Humanitarian Heroes.
Rapper Meek Mill delivered a powerful and emotional performance of his latest single since being released from prison, called. "Stay Woke," which addresses different inequalities in the justice system. His performance included powerful imagery depicting police violence and mass incarceration. During the performance, Meek Mill wore a hoodie with a picture of XXXTentacion painted on the front and Jimmy Wopo on the back.
WATCH: Meek Mill performs 'Stay Woke' at BET Awards 2018
BET Awards 2018 complete list of winners
Here are all the winners from the BET Awards 2018.
Best Female R&B / Pop Artist Award
Beyonce
Best Male R&B / Pop Artist Award
Bruno Mars
Best Group Award
Migos
Best Collaboration Award
DJ Khaled feat. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller — Wild Thoughts
Best Male Hip Hop Artist Award
Kendrick Lamar
Best Female Hip Hop Artist Award
Cardi B
Video of the Year Award
Drake - God's Plan
Video Director of the Year Award
Ava Duvernay
Best New Artist Award
SZA
Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award
Lecrae feat. Tori Kelly — I'll Find You
The Best International Act Award
Davido (Nigeria)
Best Actress Award
Tiffany Haddish
Best Actor Award
Chadwick Boseman
Young Stars Award
Yara Shahidi
Best Movie Award
Black Panther
Sportswoman of the Year Award
Serena Williams
Sportsman of the Year Award
LeBron James
Album of the Year Award
DAMN. — Kendrick Lamar
BET Her Award
Mary J. Blige — Strength of a Woman
Coca-Cola Viewers’ Choice Award
Cardi B — Bodak Yellow