Home
 
Choose Your City
Change City

I want news Only from

Celebrities

BET Awards 2018: Complete list of winners and show highlights

Legendary soul singer Anita Baker was honored with this year's Lifetime Achievement Award.
By
Lenyon Whitaker
 Published : June 25, 2018
BET Awards 2018: Complete list of winners
Atlanta rap trio Migos take home a trophy for Best Group at the 2018 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California. Credit: Getty Images

The BET Awards 2018 aired Sunday night live from Los Angeles to recognize, honor, and celebrate the biggest names in music, television, film, sports as well as humanitarians and individuals who inspire culture. There were 19 different categories at the 18th annual BET Awards and several memorable performances from the hottest artists including a powerful performance by Meek Mill.

Jamie Foxx opened the show by calling Black Panther star Michael B. Jordan to the stage and had him recite one of the most powerful lines from the blockbuster film. 

"Bury me in the ocean with my ancestors who jumped from the ships, because they knew death was better than bondage," Jordan said on stage. 

Jamie Foxx brings Michael B. Jordan on stage at BET Awards 2018

During the BET Awards 2018 rapper J. Cole performed "Friends" on stage with Daniel Caesar and Wale. R&B singer Miguel later joined to perform "Come Through and Chill."

Atlanta rap trio Migos performed "Walk It Talk It" and their catchy single "Stir Fry" and turned the BET Awards 2018 audience into a dance party. The group later won a BET Award for Best Group.

Nicki Minaj took the stage to perform her current single "Chun Li" and later performed with 2 Chainz and Big Sean when rapper YG performed "Big Bank."

BET Awards 2018: Nicki Minaj performs Chun Lee

This year, legendary soul singer Anita Baker was the recipient of BET’s Lifetime Achievement Award and singers Marsha Ambrosius, Ledisi and Yolanda Adams celebrated her legacy by taking the stage to sing renditions of some of her greatest hits. 

Singer John Legend presented Humanitarian Hero award to six individuals who have all done something extraordinary during some of the most difficult times.

James Shaw Jr. a man who disarmed the Waffle House gunman, Naomi Walder, the 11-year-old who delivered a powerful speech at March For Our Lives, Mamoudou Gassama, the man who climbed a building to save a dangling child, journalist Shaun King and Anthony Borges, a Parkland shooting victim who risked his life for others were all honored as Humanitarian Heroes.  

BET Awards 2018 list of winners: Humanitarian Heroes honored

Rapper Meek Mill delivered a powerful and emotional performance of his latest single since being released from prison, called. "Stay Woke," which addresses different inequalities in the justice system. His performance included powerful imagery depicting police violence and mass incarceration. During the performance, Meek Mill wore a hoodie with a picture of XXXTentacion painted on the front and Jimmy Wopo on the back. 

WATCH: Meek Mill performs 'Stay Woke' at BET Awards 2018

BET Awards 2018 complete list of winners

Here are all the winners from the BET Awards 2018.

Best Female R&B / Pop Artist Award
Beyonce

Best Male R&B / Pop Artist Award
Bruno Mars

Best Group Award
Migos

Best Collaboration Award
DJ Khaled feat. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller — Wild Thoughts

BET Awards 2018 DJ Khaled
                
Best Male Hip Hop Artist Award
Kendrick Lamar

Best Female Hip Hop Artist Award
Cardi B

Video of the Year Award
Drake - God's Plan

Video Director of the Year Award
Ava Duvernay

Best New Artist Award
SZA

BET Awards 2018 SZA

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award
Lecrae feat. Tori Kelly — I'll Find You

The Best International Act Award
Davido (Nigeria)

Best Actress Award
Tiffany Haddish

Best Actor Award
Chadwick Boseman

Young Stars Award
Yara Shahidi

Best Movie Award
Black Panther

Sportswoman of the Year Award
Serena Williams

Sportsman of the Year Award
LeBron James

Album of the Year Award
DAMN. — Kendrick Lamar 

BET Her Award
Mary J. Blige — Strength of a Woman

Coca-Cola Viewers’ Choice Award
Cardi B — Bodak Yellow

 
Tags:BET Awards
 
 
Latest News
 
Trending

Latest Events

 