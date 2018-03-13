Beverly Hills, 90210 Reunion: Everything we know

Reboots and revivals are in style and apparently 90210 is no exception. The pivotal series is set to make another comeback. Well, sort of.

TVLine has confirmed that CBS Television Studios is in early development of a TV series that would be a Beverly Hills, 90210 reunion between Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth. The two women would play “exaggerated versions of themselves” in a show that would be loosely based on the iconic FOX soap. Not many more details are known at the moment.

This isn't the show's first time on the revival merry-go-round: CW brought the series back with a reboot, titled 90210, in 2008. It ran for a total of five seasons.

So what else do we know so far?

Beverly Hills, 90210 Watch Online

Beverly Hills, 90210 premiered in 1990 and aired for 10 seasons. The teen drama series originally focused on the culture shock that twin siblings Brandon (Jason Priestley) and Brenda Walsh (Shannen Doherty) experienced after moving to Beverly Hills from Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Stars like Spelling, Garth, Priestley, Doherty and Luke Perry were featured in the series as students living, loving — and spending — at West Beverly Hills High School. Beverly Hills, 90210 went on to touch on friendships, romantic relationships and topical issues like, sex, date rape, drug abuse, teenage pregnancy and more.

Beverly Hills, 90210 is available to stream in its entirety on Hulu with a subscription. It is also available for purchase on Amazon.

Donna Martin graduates! Catch up now before we see these "exaggerated versions" of two already exaggerated stars.