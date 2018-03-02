All the TV shows getting a reboot right now

Originality might really be dead, people.
In recent years multiplexes have been packed with new cinematic versions of Disney animated classics like "Beauty And The Beast," "Alice In Wonderland," "The Jungle Book" and "Cinderella" as well as reboots of "Planet Of The Apes," "The Fantastic Four," "Spider-Man," "Batman," "Superman," "Star Trek," "Godzilla," "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" and "The Mummy."
It's not over yet, too, because there are apparently over 125 remakes and reboots currently in various stages of development.
It didn't take long for television to copy Hollywood’s lead, as the likes of "Will & Grace," "Star Trek: Discovery," "MacGyver," "Hawaii Five-O," "S.W.A.T.," "Dynasty," "Fuller House," "Girl Meets World," "24: Live Another Day," "Prison Break," "The X-Files," "Lethal Weapon" and "Gilmore Girls" have recently popped up on the small-screen again years after their original success.
The popularity of some of these shows has now provoked various other networks to follow suit, as there are at least 15 new television reboots in the pipeline.
There's a formula developing, too. Getting the original writers and cast members back involved in these series not only convinces viewers that they are going to get the same pleasure and experience as they did when they watched the original episodes. But it also means that older viewers are likely to come back and watch, while networks will be confident that the show can appeal to the same demographic as its initial run, too.
No old show, movie or intellectual property is safe, as earlier this week it was alleged by TMZ that "The Fresh Prince Of Bel Air" would be getting its own reboot, this time with a female lead.
The website reported, “The company that owns the rights to 'Fresh Prince' filed a few trademark applications seeking to lock down rights to 'Fresh Princess' for a television program and virtually every other media platform.”
We still have to wait and see if that manifests into a brand new version of the show, but considering the huge success of the Will Smith led original it would make a lot of sense. Especially because of all of the other remakes that are also due to be released in the very near future.
