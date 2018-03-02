All the TV shows getting a reboot right now

Yet another reboot from CBS, "Cagney & Lacey" marks the sixth such series in recent years. Once again, "Cagney & Lacey" will revolve around two female police detectives and friends that look to keep the streets of Los Angeles safe. It is still in the very early stages of development.

"Thor: Ragnarok’s" director Taika Waititi landed the Marvel blockbuster thanks partly to his work on the 2014 vampire mockumentary, which revolved around a group of vampires living in Wellington, New Zealand. The pilot is from FX, will more than likely be set in America, and will star Kayvan Novak, Matt Berry and Natasia Demetriou in the lead roles.

It’s not just dramas and sitcoms that are getting the reboot treatment, as Disney Junior have also decided to bring the baby cartoon adventures of Kermit, Miss Piggy and the rest of the Jim Henson gang to a new audience. Don’t be so quick to dismiss it, too, as comedian Jenny Slate is involved, and she is always hilarious.

Apple are dreaming big with the anthology series "Amazing Stories," which original ran for two season in the mid-80s. Steven Spielberg is once again involved as a producer, and it is believed that Apple and Amblin want it to be family friendly, which is why writer and producer Bryan Fuller departed from it earlier this year.

ABC have already shot 9 new episodes of the sitcom, with Roseanne Barr, John Goodman, Sarah Gilbert, Laurie Metcalf, Sarah Chalke and Johnny Galecki all returning in starring roles, as well as Norm MacDonald as a writer, while Whitney Cummings is the showrunner.

Already on Netflix, "Queer Eye" is the reboot of the hugely popular Bravo series that ran in the 00s. However, this time around there is a new Fab Five that dish out advice, while it was filmed in Atlanta instead of New York.

Jay Hernandez has been tasked with replacing Tom Selleck as private investigator Thomas Magnum in this CBS reboot, the pilot for which is rather excitingly being directed by "Star Trek Beyond’s" Justin Lin. Magnum has been reimagined as a decorated ex-Navy SEAL that returns from Afghanistan to Hawaii and takes on private cases that no one else wants.

This is a reboot that is still far from confirmed, as the only indication a "Living Single" comeback might occur came from Queen Latifah when she told "Watch What Happens Live" she was “working on it” back in January.

We’ve already been given our first look at Netflix’s reboot of " Lost In Space ", which has been given a much face-lift in comparison to the 1960s original. We’ll get to see just how drastically different it is,when "Lost In Space" premiers on April 13.

Based on Melinda Metz’s "Roswell High" book series, the original show ran for three seasons in the late 90s and early 00s. The new one hour drama series will air on The CW and revolve around the daughter of undocumented immigrants that returns to her titular hometown in New Mexico.

The 1990s show that ran for six seasons and launched the careers of Matthew Fox, Neve Campbell and Scott Wolf is being rebooted with an immigration twist, as the five Buendias children have to come together when their parents are deported back to Mexico.

We’re now not exactly sure when we will get to see the "Heathers" reboot, as the Paramount Network delayed its release following the high school shooting in Florida last week. "Heathers" already courted controversy for reimagining the trio of bullies as individuals from marginalized groups, but we will have to wait and see how else it deviates from the film.

Considering just how successful the superhero genre has been in recent years it is little surprise that ABC want to bring "The Greatest American Hero," which revolves around a teacher being given a red and black suit that gives him these abilities, to a modern audience.

There’s already been some alterations to the original show with this reboot, as the "!" has been dropped from the end of the title. This modernization of the 1974 blaxploitation TV movie will star Kylie Bunbury as a highly trained and mysterious CIA agent leading an elite ops unit.

The old team is very much getting back together for the "Murphy Brown" revival. Not only is it back on CBS, but creator Diane English and stars Candice Bergen, Faith Ford, Joe Regalbuto and Grant Shaud are involved, while the network are so confident they have already given it a 13-episode series order.

Shannen Doherty, Alyssa Milano and at first Holly Marie Combs and then Rose McGowan played the three sisters/witches for 8 seasons in the fantasy show. We know that Melonie Diaz and Sarah Jeffery will step into two of those roles, but we’re waiting for confirmation on the third actress, while "Jane The Virgin’s" creator Jennie Urman is involved as an executive producer with CW.

Originality might really be dead, people.

In recent years multiplexes have been packed with new cinematic versions of Disney animated classics like "Beauty And The Beast," "Alice In Wonderland," "The Jungle Book" and "Cinderella" as well as reboots of "Planet Of The Apes," "The Fantastic Four," "Spider-Man," "Batman," "Superman," "Star Trek," "Godzilla," "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" and "The Mummy."

It's not over yet, too, because there are apparently over 125 remakes and reboots currently in various stages of development.

It didn't take long for television to copy Hollywood’s lead, as the likes of "Will & Grace," "Star Trek: Discovery," "MacGyver," "Hawaii Five-O," "S.W.A.T.," "Dynasty," "Fuller House," "Girl Meets World," "24: Live Another Day," "Prison Break," "The X-Files," "Lethal Weapon" and "Gilmore Girls" have recently popped up on the small-screen again years after their original success.

The popularity of some of these shows has now provoked various other networks to follow suit, as there are at least 15 new television reboots in the pipeline.

There's a formula developing, too. Getting the original writers and cast members back involved in these series not only convinces viewers that they are going to get the same pleasure and experience as they did when they watched the original episodes. But it also means that older viewers are likely to come back and watch, while networks will be confident that the show can appeal to the same demographic as its initial run, too.

No old show, movie or intellectual property is safe, as earlier this week it was alleged by TMZ that "The Fresh Prince Of Bel Air" would be getting its own reboot, this time with a female lead.

The website reported, “The company that owns the rights to 'Fresh Prince' filed a few trademark applications seeking to lock down rights to 'Fresh Princess' for a television program and virtually every other media platform.”

We still have to wait and see if that manifests into a brand new version of the show, but considering the huge success of the Will Smith led original it would make a lot of sense. Especially because of all of the other remakes that are also due to be released in the very near future.

You can take a look at all the TV shows getting a reboot right now by clicking through the gallery above.