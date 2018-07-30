Facebook to launch reality show following Shaquille O'Neal and his new chicken restaurant

Are you ready for Big Chicken Shaq?

Former NBA superstar Shaquille O’Neal is setting aside his law enforcement and DJ careers to open his own chicken restaurant called Big Chicken — and Facebook is launching a video series on Facebook Watch that will follow the NBA legend’s journey managing his business.

Big Chicken Shaq on Facebook Watch will be an eight-episode series where fans will be able to interact with O’Neal by asking him questions and giving him advice about his restaurant, according to Variety.

“It’s going to be so much fun designing my own restaurant, and I can’t imagine a better group of people to do it with than with my incredibly loyal Facebook fans,” O’Neal told Variety. “It’s an opportunity for us to collaborate together, and I know the Facebook community will offer terrific feedback,” he added.

Big Chicken Shaq on Facebook Watch: What we know so far

Eater reports that the Shaquille O’Neal’s Big Chicken restaurant will be located in Las Vegas in a 2,800-square-foot space in the Eastside neighborhood.

While an air date hasn’t been announced yet, O’Neal’s Vegas chicken restaurant is scheduled to open in October. The Big Chicken Shaq show on Facebook Watch will launch sometime later this fall. The eight-show series is being produced by The Content Group and Asylum Entertainment.

Shaquille is no stranger when it comes to investing is time and money into restaurant businesses. The NBA legend owns more than 150 Five Guys Burger & Fries restaurants and has reportedly said he wants to someday own 100 Krispy Kreme doughnut shops.

Big Chicken restaurant: What's on the menu?

While details about what will be on the menu at O’Neal’s Big Chicken restaurant have yet to be released, the Hollywood Reporter revealed the restaurant will specialize in fried chicken sandwiches. We just wonder if the names of the different menu items will have Shaquille O’Neal or basketball-themed names. We can totally envision a special Shaq Sauce that goes on the big Shaq-wich or to is used to "slam dunk" those Shaq Nuggets. The possibilities are endless here.