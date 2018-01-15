Neat-o: Cat Deeley has a bun in the oven

Cat Deeley, a woman most famous for hosting “So You Think You Can Dance” and going on a rant about a restaurant one time, is expecting a second kid. OK!

The 41-year-old broke the news on Twitter, as you do, writing, “Over-the-moon to share that Milo is going to be a big brother! Can’t wait to be a family of four in the spring. We’re all so excited.”

Over the moon to share that Milo is going to be a big brother! Can’t wait to be a family of four in the spring. We’re all so excited. ❤️ — Cat Deeley (@catdeeley) January 14, 2018

Deeley and her husband, Patrick Kielty, 46, welcomed lil’ Milo in 2016.

Last summer, the TV host opened up to People about juggling her career with motherhood, and apparently it’s really hard! LOL, duh.

“It’s crazy busy, and trying to juggle everything is really difficult,” she said. “You just have to try and do the very best you can for that day, and then move on to the next day and do the very best you can [then].”

Well, OK. Congratulations!