13 Celebrities who don't drink

To booze or not to booze? For these celebrities, it’s the latter. Some of them have never touched the stuff, while others abstain after bad experiences and battling addiction. In celebration of a serious hangover, we present you with 13 sober celebrities. Who knows? Maybe they'll inspire you to put down the bottle, too.

Kim Kardashian

Sure, Kardashian might shill booze on her Instagram, but in real life she stays away from the hard stuff. "I do not drink alcohol at all,” she told People. “My sisters drink, so when they get a little crazy, I am there to pull them down."

Eva Mendes

Ryan Gosling’s better half reportedly entered rehab in 2008 — and has been sober ever since.

Gillian Jacobs

The “Love” star once revealed on Jimmy Kimmel Live that she had never had a drink in her life — and she doesn’t plan to, either.

Brad Pitt

Remember when Angelina’s ex waxed poetic about getting sober and discovering Frank Ocean? “I stopped everything except boozing when I started my family. But even this last year, you know — things I wasn't dealing with. I was boozing too much. It's just become a problem.”

Blake Lively

Lively has never been a drinker. Instead she prefers blissing out on her picturesque, Instagram-worthy lifestyle. “I don't drink. I've never tried a drug," she told Allure in 2012. "It's not like I decided on these strict lifestyle choices and I'm enforcing them. It's just something that I genuinely don't have a desire for."

Jennifer Hudson

In 2013, the "Dream Girl" told Chelsea Handler, “I’ve never had a drink in my life.”

Jennifer Lopez

The multi-hyphenate celeb told InStyle in 2003 that she stays away from drinking and smoking because “I think that ruins your skin.” Fair enough! She looks great.

Natalie Portman

The “Annihilation” star is all about that sober lifestyle. "I didn't really go to high school parties, and yeah, I didn't touch pot till I was in my 20s,” she told Marie Claire. “I didn't get flat-out drunk until I went to college. But I think that's a good thing in many ways.”

Pharrell Williams

Williams is a longtime teetotaler. In 2004, he told Paper Magazine, “Everybody else can do what they want, but that stuff isn't for me."

Jim Carrey

The funny dude takes substance abuse very seriously. “I rarely drink coffee,” he told CBS News. “I'm very serious about 'no alcohol, no drugs.' Life is too beautiful."

Kendrick Lamar

In 2013, the rapper tod GQ that he doesn’t drink or do drugs.

Sarah Silverman

When it comes to booze, Silverman’s guts just can’t take it. “I don't drink because it gives me a stomachache," the comedian explained at the 2014 Emmys. "I try all the time — it looks good and I feel like I would have fun being drunk, but I have a Jewish stomach."

Bradley Cooper

The “American Sniper” actor gave up drinking and drugs when he was 29. “I don’t drink or do drugs at all anymore,” he told the Hollywood Reporter in 2012. "Being sober helps a great deal."

All images courtesy of Getty.