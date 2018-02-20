Celebrity deaths 2018: All the stars we lost too soon

The cause of this country singer’s death wasn’t immediately known, but he passed away on at his Tennessee home on February 12. The singer, known for his song “Amen Kind of Love,” was just 46.

To get reacquainted with this American actor, simply hit play on Psycho and you’ll see John Gavin immortalized on silver screen in his famous role of Janet Leigh’s boyfriend. Gavin, who was also known for starring in Imitation of Life, passed away on February 9 at the age of 86.

Though TMZ reported that this House of Cards actor died on February 9 at age 59 after a battle with lung cancer, the outlet also says Reg E. Cathey passed away in the company of loved ones in his New York home.

Beloved for his Emmy Award-winning role as Kelsey Grammer’s father, Martin Crane, on the NBC sitcom Frasier, John Mahoney was 77 when he passed away on February 4. The role, which he played from 1993 to 2004, also earned the actor two Golden Globe nominations.

Though he joined Motown group The Temptations eight years into their legendary run, Dennis Edwards was nonetheless a vital member who will be sorely missed. The musician passed away on February 2 at the age of 74.

Best known for his role on the fan favorite show Glee, Salling passed away from apparent suicide on January 30 at the age of 38. He took his own life just three months after pleading guilty to possession of child pornography, for which he was facing up to seven years in jail.

“It is with deep regret that we announce the passing of Mark E. Smith,” English band The Fall’s manager Pam Van Damned wrote in a statement on January 26 announcing the passing of Mark E. Smith, the lead singer, at age 60. “He passed this morning at home. A more detailed statement will follow in the next few days. In the meantime, Pam & Mark’s family request privacy at this sad time.”

Lead singer of The Cranberries passed away at the age of 46 on January 15. “The lead singer with the Irish band The Cranberries was in London for a short recording session,” O’Riordan’s publicist said in a statement to BBC. "No further details are available at this time. Family members are devastated to hear the breaking news and have requested privacy at this very difficult time.”

Real Housewives of New York City star Jill Zarin's husband passed away on January 13 after a long battle with cancer. He was 71. "With the heaviest of hearts, we are devastated to share the news that our beloved Bobby Zarin passed away peacefully today surrounded by family after a courageous battle with cancer," the family wrote on Jill's website . "There are no words to describe how heartbroken we are. Thank you, everyone, for all your love and support during this difficult time."

Doreen Tracey, one of the original Mousekeeters from Disney's Mickey Mouse Club in the 1950s, passed away on January 10 at the age of 74 from pneumonia. After her acting career ended, she became a publicist and even represented musician Frank Zappa.

On January 10, the world lost Clarke, the former Motörhead guitarist. He was 67 and “passed peacefully in [the] hospital where he was being treated for pneumonia,” according to a Facebook post from the English band.

Best known for the roles of escaped convict Dutch Leitner on Soap and “Doc” Cottle on the reimagined Battlestar Galactica, Rhodes passed away from his battle with cancer on January 8 at the age of 81.

Jerry Van Dyke, younger brother of Dick Van Dyke, died January 5 at 86 years old. An American actor just like his brother, Jerry made his debut on his big brother’s show, The Dick Van Dyke show. Best known for his Emmy-nominated role in the ABC sitcom “Coach,” he passed away at his ranch in Arkansas.

The child actor and musician, also known as Jonny P. Jewels, passed away at age 33 on New Year’s Day. Though he was best known for being the first actor to play Alexander Rozhenko in Star Trek: The Next Generation, he was also known for his role on the ABC show Grace Under Fire (as pictured here). “It is with heavy hearts and saddened minds that we announce the passing of our dear friend and singer Jonny Jewels, AKA Jon Paul Steuer,” his bandmates in P.R.O.B.L.E.M.S wrote on Facebook after his death. “The addition of Jonny to our dysfunctional band family was one of the best choices that we have ever made, and he brought a much needed sense of fun and lightheartedness to everything we did.”

The year is still young but the list of celebrity deaths 2018 just gets longer.

Losing beloved celebrities is something we have to endure every year, and 2018 is no exception. The best we can hope for is that those that we lose too soon are able to pass away at a rich, old age, surrounded by friends and family and without pain and suffering. Though the list of celebrity deaths 2018 is much longer than it should be, not even through the second month of the year, at least Metro can report that some of the famous friends we’ve said goodbye to did get lucky enough to leave this world in just such a peaceful way.

Hollywood certainly lost some of its greats this year, but though their fans are grieving the loss of some of their silver screen favorites, we’re sure they won’t soon be forgotten.

From Jerry Van Dyke, who brought so many viewers joy on The Dick Van Dyke show with his brother, to House of Cards’ Reg E. Cathey who was taken much too soon, TV won’t be the same without them. And the world of music hasn’t been spared either, suffering the loss of Dolores O’Riordan of The Cranberries and Mark E. Smith of The Fall, to name only a few.

In order to preserve their names and memory, we’ve gathered a list of the celebrity deaths 2018 with some notes about who these familiar faces were and what they achieved in their lifetimes.

They were all taken from us too soon, but you can click through the slides above to remember them fondly and maybe rediscover a movie, TV show and music album that deserves a rewatch or relisten to celebrate their contribution. The world shines a little less brightly without each of them.