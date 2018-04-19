Chris Pratt pens hilarious Time's 100 Most Influential People tribute for John Krasinski

Chris Pratt gave his pal John Krasinski some love in his Time's 100 tribute. Photo by Getty Images

Chris Pratt showed his buddy John Krasinski some love in his tribute to the actor for Time's 100 Most Influential People list.

"The Office" alum earned a spot on the feature thanks in part to the success of his box office horror hit "A Quiet Place," which Krasinski both starred in and directed. Pratt was tasked with penning the blurb for his pal, and he did not disappoint, writing a poignant and, at times, hilarious entry that poked fun at Krasinski's love for Boston sports.

"He’s very strong. He’s tall and handsome," Pratt wrote. "He’s married to Emily Blunt. So, you know, there’s that. He is a New England Patriots fan … but nobody’s perfect."

After praising the success of "A Quiet Place," the "Guardians of the Galaxy" star wrote that Krasinski has earned a spot at the top of Hollywood's A-list.

"John started 2018 as Jim from 'The Office' and has emerged as a bona fide visionary and respected film­maker," Pratt wrote. "The world will continue to see amazing things from my buddy John."

Krasinski wasn't the only local to make this year's list, as Dr. Ann McKee, a professor of neurology and pathology at Boston University, was honored as well due to her work on the issue of chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE). Former NFL star Chris Borland wrote the Time's 100 tribute for McKee.

"Her reward for great scientific breakthroughs has often been sharp criticism," Borland wrote. "Dr. McKee has even endured personal attacks. She is reviled by the old boys’ club of a multibillion-dollar industry. Punishment for doing your job well is an unparalleled professional pressure."

"Yet Dr. McKee shows up to work every day. She shares her findings. And she tells the truth, however uncomfortable," he added. "That is grace under pressure. That is the quiet courage of Dr. Ann McKee."

Other notable names to make this year's list include Tiffany Haddish, Cardi B, Trevor Noah, Nicole Kidman, Hugh Jackman, Millie Bobby Brown, Gal Gadot, Roseanne Barr, Guillermo del Toro, Jimmy Kimmel, Meghan Markle, Robert Mueller and Donald Trump.