Here's why Danny Masterson left 'The Ranch'

It has everything to do with the sexual assault claims against him.

Yet another actor has been ousted from his job after a series of sexual assault complaints. This time, it’s Danny Masterson. And he’s not going quietly.

After mounting pressure over claims by four different women who accused the 41-year-old of rape, Masterson — who is perhaps most famous for his role on “That ‘70s Show” and for being a Scientologist — has been ousted from Netflix’s “The Ranch.”

The news has come swiftly after the Huffington Post reported that Andy Yeatman, a Netflix executive, told a woman that the company did not believe any of Masterson’s accusers. That woman immediately identified herself as one of Masterson’s accusers.

“As a result of ongoing discussions, Netflix and the producers have written Danny Masterson out of ‘The Ranch,’ a Netflix spokesperson said in a statement on Tuesday. “Yesterday was his last day on the show and production will resume in early 2018 without him.”

Masterson released his own statement via his rep to People — of course — expressing his frustration. “I am obviously very disappointed in Netflix’s decision to write my character off of ‘The Ranch,” he writes. “From day one, I have denied the outrageous allegations against me. Law enforcement investigated these claims more than 15 years ago and determined them to be without merit.

“I have never been charged with a crime, let alone convicted of one. In this country, you are presumed innocent until proven guilty. However, in the current climate, it seems as if you are presumed guilty the moment you are accused. I understand and look forward to clearing my name once and for all. In the meantime, I want to express my gratitude to the cast and crew that I’ve worked so closely with over the past three seasons. I wish them nothing but success. I am also so thankful to the fans that have supported me and continue to do so.”

And yet. The Hollywood Reporter writes that the LAPD has been investigating sexual assault claims against Masterson — and a possible Church of Scientology cover-up — since March.

Masterson can now add himself to the list of disgraced Hollywood men who used their positions of power to harass and assault women. Have fun with your awful cronies, my dude.