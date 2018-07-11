Did Cardi B have her baby yet?

Cardi B fans have all been on baby bump watch for a while now. At this point you might even be compulsively checking your Instagram feed wondering, did Cardi B have her baby? After all, a social media announcement is pretty common now. (And, secretly, you wanted to be the first comment on the first photo posted to Instagram.)

The 25-year-old rapper, known as much for her award-winning music as her signature sense of style, and Offset have been waiting for their first child for some time now. But at least they’ve been in good company with all of their fans holding their breath also waiting to welcome the baby.

Thank goodness the singer reinstated her Instagram account after deleting it back in May 2018. Fans remember the Cardi B and Azealia Banks feud that reignited earlier this year. Azealia Banks’ insults, which she threw on an episode of The Breakfast Club, drew major sparks from the Grammy Award-winning rapper and Cardi shut down her IG after posting a heated response. Maybe she knew all her loyal fans would be watching social media for the much-anticipated birth announcement.

Did Cardi B have her baby?

The Bodak Yellow singer welcomed her first child on Tuesday, although she and Offset waited until Wednesday to post a birth announcement on Instagram. Their sweet little girl, named Kulture Kiari Cephus, is already a hit on social media. It makes sense that the couple would wait before posting their announcement since their marriage was also secretive, happening back in September 2017.

Although Kulture is Cardi B’s first child, this is Offset’s fourth child. Their daughter’s name is also deeply personal, taking a large part of Offset’s name, which is really Kiari Cephus. There’s no picture of the little queen just yet, but Metro will update you as soon as Cardi B releases one.