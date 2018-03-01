George Clooney 'secretly' working behind the scenes with Parkland survivors

On March 24, Parkland survivors and their supporters will march through the streets of Washington, D.C. for gun reform and school safety — and sister protests have been scheduled across the globe. Famous faces have vowed to back March For Our Lives, one of those celebs being George Clooney.

As of today, the GoFundMe page for March For Our Lives has reached $2.8 million of their $3,000,000 goal, and it was reported late last month that Clooney donated $500,000 to the cause.

"Amal and I are so inspired by the courage and eloquence of these young men and women from Stoneman Douglas High School," Clooney said in a statement. "Our family will be there on March 24 to stand side by side with this incredible generation of young people from all over the country, and in the name of our children Ella and Alexander, we’re donating 500,000 dollars to help pay for this groundbreaking event. Our children’s lives depend on it."

Oprah Winfrey tweeted that she was matching Clooney’s donation, and big-name executive Jeffrey Katzenberg has also reportedly done the same.

George and Amal, I couldn’t agree with you more. I am joining forces with you and will match your $500,000 donation to ‘March For Our Lives.’ These inspiring young people remind me of the Freedom Riders of the 60s who also said we’ve had ENOUGH and our voices will be heard. — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) February 20, 2018

But TMZ reported Wednesday that Clooney's support goes beyond his donation — he’s "actively working behind the scenes to provide various forms of help."

Sources from March For Our Lives reportedly told TMZ that Clooney, 56, also recruited the help of producer and founder of SB Projects, Scooter Braun.

Braun organized the charity event for victims of the May 2017 Manchester terrorist bombing at an Ariana Grande concert that killed at least 22 people, and he is reportedly "deeply involved" with the efforts for March 24.

Cameron we heard your call... On March 24, we march. If the kids can do it so can the adults. This isn’t about citizens...80 percent of this nation wants gun control. This about congress honoring its citizens and its KIDS! March 24 we march!! #MarchForOurLives pic.twitter.com/lgX94S2nhj — Scooter Braun (@scooterbraun) February 18, 2018

March For Our Lives did not confirm these reports to Metro and instead, directed us to the statement made by Clooney upon his donation, the only comment they're making on the matter at this time.

Stoneman Douglas students have gone to the State Capitol in Tallahassee to rally for gun control and speak to legislators there — and some have voiced concerns about celebrity support.

“The minute they don’t see our faces anymore and they just see the Hollywood elite, they’re going to stop taking it seriously.” — julieturkewitz (@julieturkewitz) February 21, 2018

But Clooney told TMZ, "[T]he march and all of the activities surrounding this movement belong to the young people across the country. … To suggest anything else would not only be completely inaccurate but also undercut the courage and determination of these incredible kids."

He added, "They make me proud to be an American."