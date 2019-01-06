PHOTOS: Golden Globes 2019 red carpet looks
See who rocked the red carpet at the 2019 Golden Globes.
By Lenyon Whitaker
Published : January 06, 2019 Updated : January 06, 2019
The stars came out at the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards which was held on January 6, 2018 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. See what the stars wore as they arrived at the Golden Globes 2019.
Pictured: Lady Gaga
Getty Images
Lupita Nyong'o
Getty Images
Michael B. Jordan
Getty Images
Lena Waithe
Getty Images
John David Washington
Getty Images
Dakota Fanning
Getty Images
Lili Reinhart
Getty Images
Kate Mara
Getty Images
Rachel Weisz
Getty Images
John Krasinski
Getty Images
Catherine Zeta-Jones
Getty Images
Alyssa Milano
Getty Images
Janelle Monae
Getty Images
Lady Gaga
Getty Images
Debra Messing
Getty Images
Regina King
Getty Images
Kristin Cavallari
Getty Images
Stephanie Beatriz
Getty Images
Anne Hathaway
Getty Images
Leslie Bibb
Getty Images
Nicole Kidman
Getty Images
Mahershala Ali
Getty Images
Jessica Chastain
Getty Images
Danai Gurira
Getty Images
Penelope Cruz
Getty Images
Gina Rodriguez
Getty Images
Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper
Getty Images
Alyssa Milano
Getty Images
Claire Foy
Getty Images
Constance Wu
Getty Images
Thandie Newton
Getty Images
Sandra Oh
Getty Images
Jodie Comer
Getty Images
Laura Harrier
Getty Images
Lucy Boynton
Getty Images
Ken Jeong and Tran Jeong
Getty Images
Kiki Layne
Getty Images
Holly Taylor
Getty Images
Halle Berry
Getty Images
Jim Carrey and Ginger Gonzaga
Getty Images
Amber Heard
Getty Images
Chrissy Metz
Getty Images
Danai Gurira
Getty Images
Jamie Lee Curtis
Getty Images
Jeannie Mai
Getty Images
Alison Brie
Getty Images
Octavia Spencer
Getty Images
Kaley Cuoco
Getty Images
Keri Russell
Getty Images
Sterling K. Brown and Ryan Michelle Bathe
Getty Images
Taraji P. Henson
Getty Images
Heidi Klum
Getty Images
Indya Moore
Getty Images
Rachel Brosnahan
Getty Images
Regina King
Getty Images
Janet Mock
Getty Images
Mj Rodriguez
Getty Images
Lucy Liu
Getty Images
Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre
Getty Images
Award season has begun and the 2019 Golden Globe Awards is the first major award show of the year. The Golden Globes celebrates and honors the biggest names in television and film.
This year, Andy Samberg (Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Saturday Night Live) and Sandra Oh (Killing Eye, Grey's Anatomy) are hosting the 76th annual Golden Globes.
The 2019 Golden Globe Awards airs at 8 P.M. EST on NBC, but if you're more into seeing what the celebrities are wearing to the Golden Globes, the 2019 Golden Globe Awards pre-show begins at 6 P.M. EST.
Click through the gallery to see the best looks from the 2019 Golden Globes and check back to see the complete list of Golden Globe winners from the night. From Lupita Nyong'o to Rachel Brosnahan, to Lady Gaga, the stars were dressed to impress at the 2019 Golden Globes.