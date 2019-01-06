PHOTOS: Golden Globes 2019 red carpet looks

The stars came out at the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards which was held on January 6, 2018 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. See what the stars wore as they arrived at the Golden Globes 2019.

Award season has begun and the 2019 Golden Globe Awards is the first major award show of the year. The Golden Globes celebrates and honors the biggest names in television and film.

This year, Andy Samberg (Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Saturday Night Live) and Sandra Oh (Killing Eye, Grey's Anatomy) are hosting the 76th annual Golden Globes.

The 2019 Golden Globe Awards airs at 8 P.M. EST on NBC, but if you're more into seeing what the celebrities are wearing to the Golden Globes, the 2019 Golden Globe Awards pre-show begins at 6 P.M. EST.

Golden Globes 2019 red carpet arrivals

Click through the gallery to see the best looks from the 2019 Golden Globes and check back to see the complete list of Golden Globe winners from the night. From Lupita Nyong'o to Rachel Brosnahan, to Lady Gaga, the stars were dressed to impress at the 2019 Golden Globes.