Celebrities

PHOTOS: Golden Globes 2019 red carpet looks

See who rocked the red carpet at the 2019 Golden Globes.
By Lenyon Whitaker
Published : January 06, 2019 Updated : January 06, 2019
  • 1/59
    Golden Globes 2019 - Lady Gaga red carpet
    1/59

    2019 Golden Globes red carpet

    The stars came out at the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards which was held on January 6, 2018 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. See what the stars wore as they arrived at the Golden Globes 2019.

    Pictured: Lady Gaga 

    Getty Images 

  • 2/59

    2019 Golden Globes red carpet fashion

    2019 Golden Globes red carpet fashion
    2/59

    2019 Golden Globes red carpet fashion

     Lupita Nyong'o

    Getty Images 

  • 3/59

    2019 Golden Globes red carpet fashion

    2019 Golden Globes red carpet fashion
    3/59

    2019 Golden Globes red carpet fashion

    Michael B. Jordan

    Getty Images 

  • 4/59

    2019 Golden Globes red carpet fashion

    2019 Golden Globes red carpet fashion
    4/59

    2019 Golden Globes red carpet fashion

    Lena Waithe

    Getty Images 

  • 5/59

    2019 Golden Globes red carpet fashion

    2019 Golden Globes red carpet fashion
    5/59

    2019 Golden Globes red carpet fashion

    John David Washington

    Getty Images 

  • 6/59

    2019 Golden Globes red carpet fashion

    2019 Golden Globes red carpet fashion
    6/59

    2019 Golden Globes red carpet fashion

    Dakota Fanning

    Getty Images 

  • 7/59

    2019 Golden Globes red carpet fashion

    2019 Golden Globes red carpet fashion
    7/59

    2019 Golden Globes red carpet fashion

    Lili Reinhart 

    Getty Images 

  • 8/59

    2019 Golden Globes red carpet fashion

    2019 Golden Globes red carpet fashion
    8/59

    2019 Golden Globes red carpet fashion

    Kate Mara

    Getty Images 

  • 9/59

    2019 Golden Globes red carpet fashion

    2019 Golden Globes red carpet fashion
    9/59

    2019 Golden Globes red carpet fashion

    Rachel Weisz

    Getty Images 

  • 10/59

    2019 Golden Globes red carpet fashion

    2019 Golden Globes red carpet fashion
    10/59

    2019 Golden Globes red carpet fashion

    John Krasinski

    Getty Images 

  • 11/59

    2019 Golden Globes red carpet fashion

    2019 Golden Globes red carpet fashion
    11/59

    2019 Golden Globes red carpet fashion

    Catherine Zeta-Jones

    Getty Images 

  • 12/59

    2019 Golden Globes red carpet fashion

    2019 Golden Globes red carpet fashion
    12/59

    2019 Golden Globes red carpet fashion

    Alyssa Milano

    Getty Images 

  • 13/59

    2019 Golden Globes red carpet fashion

    2019 Golden Globes red carpet fashion
    13/59

    2019 Golden Globes red carpet fashion

    Janelle Monae

    Getty Images 

  • 14/59

    2019 Golden Globes red carpet fashion

    2019 Golden Globes red carpet fashion
    14/59

    2019 Golden Globes red carpet fashion

    Lady Gaga 

    Getty Images 

  • 15/59

    2019 Golden Globes red carpet fashion

    2019 Golden Globes red carpet fashion
    15/59

    2019 Golden Globes red carpet fashion

    Debra Messing

    Getty Images 

  • 16/59

    2019 Golden Globes red carpet fashion

    2019 Golden Globes red carpet fashion
    16/59

    2019 Golden Globes red carpet fashion

    Regina King

    Getty Images 

  • 17/59

    2019 Golden Globes red carpet fashion

    2019 Golden Globes red carpet fashion
    17/59

    2019 Golden Globes red carpet fashion

    Kristin Cavallari

    Getty Images 

  • 18/59

    2019 Golden Globes red carpet fashion

    2019 Golden Globes red carpet fashion
    18/59

    2019 Golden Globes red carpet fashion

    Stephanie Beatriz

    Getty Images 

  • 19/59

    2019 Golden Globes red carpet fashion

    2019 Golden Globes red carpet fashion
    19/59

    2019 Golden Globes red carpet fashion

    Anne Hathaway

    Getty Images 

  • 20/59

    2019 Golden Globes red carpet fashion

    2019 Golden Globes red carpet fashion
    20/59

    2019 Golden Globes red carpet fashion

     

     Leslie Bibb

    Getty Images 

  • 21/59

    2019 Golden Globes red carpet fashion

    2019 Golden Globes red carpet fashion
    21/59

    2019 Golden Globes red carpet fashion

     Nicole Kidman

    Getty Images 

  • 22/59

    2019 Golden Globes red carpet fashion

    2019 Golden Globes red carpet fashion
    22/59

    2019 Golden Globes red carpet fashion

    Mahershala Ali

    Getty Images 

  • 23/59

    2019 Golden Globes red carpet fashion

    2019 Golden Globes red carpet fashion
    23/59

    2019 Golden Globes red carpet fashion

    Jessica Chastain

    Getty Images 

  • 24/59

    2019 Golden Globes red carpet fashion

    2019 Golden Globes red carpet fashion
    24/59

    2019 Golden Globes red carpet fashion

    Danai Gurira

    Getty Images 

  • 25/59

    2019 Golden Globes red carpet fashion

    2019 Golden Globes red carpet fashion
    25/59

    2019 Golden Globes red carpet fashion

    Penelope Cruz

    Getty Images 

  • 26/59

    2019 Golden Globes red carpet fashion

    2019 Golden Globes red carpet fashion
    26/59

    2019 Golden Globes red carpet fashion

    Gina Rodriguez

    Getty Images 

  • 27/59

    2019 Golden Globes red carpet fashion

    2019 Golden Globes red carpet fashion
    27/59

    2019 Golden Globes red carpet fashion

    Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper

    Getty Images 

  • 28/59

    2019 Golden Globes red carpet fashion

    2019 Golden Globes red carpet fashion
    28/59

    2019 Golden Globes red carpet fashion

    Alyssa Milano

    Getty Images 

  • 29/59

    2019 Golden Globes red carpet fashion

    2019 Golden Globes red carpet fashion
    29/59

    2019 Golden Globes red carpet fashion

    Claire Foy

    Getty Images 

  • 30/59

    2019 Golden Globes red carpet fashion

    2019 Golden Globes red carpet fashion
    30/59

    2019 Golden Globes red carpet fashion

    Constance Wu

    Getty Images 

  • 31/59

    2019 Golden Globes red carpet fashion

    2019 Golden Globes red carpet fashion
    31/59

    2019 Golden Globes red carpet fashion

    Thandie Newton

    Getty Images 

  • 32/59

    2019 Golden Globes red carpet fashion

    2019 Golden Globes red carpet fashion
    32/59

    2019 Golden Globes red carpet fashion

    Sandra Oh

    Getty Images 

  • 33/59

    2019 Golden Globes red carpet fashion

    2019 Golden Globes red carpet fashion
    33/59

    2019 Golden Globes red carpet fashion

    Jodie Comer

    Getty Images 

  • 34/59

    2019 Golden Globes red carpet fashion

    2019 Golden Globes red carpet fashion
    34/59

    2019 Golden Globes red carpet fashion

    Laura Harrier

    Getty Images 

  • 35/59

    2019 Golden Globes red carpet fashion

    2019 Golden Globes red carpet fashion
    35/59

    2019 Golden Globes red carpet fashion

    Lucy Boynton

    Getty Images 

  • 36/59

    2019 Golden Globes red carpet fashion

    2019 Golden Globes red carpet fashion
    36/59

    2019 Golden Globes red carpet fashion

    Ken Jeong and Tran Jeong

    Getty Images 

  • 37/59

    2019 Golden Globes red carpet fashion

    2019 Golden Globes red carpet fashion
    37/59

    2019 Golden Globes red carpet fashion

    Kiki Layne

    Getty Images 

  • 38/59

    2019 Golden Globes red carpet fashion

    2019 Golden Globes red carpet fashion
    38/59

    2019 Golden Globes red carpet fashion

    Holly Taylor 

    Getty Images 

  • 39/59

    2019 Golden Globes red carpet fashion

    2019 Golden Globes red carpet fashion
    39/59

    2019 Golden Globes red carpet fashion

    Halle Berry

    Getty Images 

  • 40/59

    2019 Golden Globes red carpet fashion

    2019 Golden Globes red carpet fashion
    40/59

    2019 Golden Globes red carpet fashion

    Jim Carrey and Ginger Gonzaga

    Getty Images 

  • 41/59

    2019 Golden Globes red carpet fashion

    2019 Golden Globes red carpet fashion
    41/59

    2019 Golden Globes red carpet fashion

    Amber Heard

    Getty Images 

  • 42/59

    2019 Golden Globes red carpet fashion

    2019 Golden Globes red carpet fashion
    42/59

    2019 Golden Globes red carpet fashion

    Chrissy Metz

    Getty Images 

  • 43/59

    2019 Golden Globes red carpet fashion

    2019 Golden Globes red carpet fashion
    43/59

    2019 Golden Globes red carpet fashion

    Danai Gurira

    Getty Images 

  • 44/59

    2019 Golden Globes red carpet fashion

    2019 Golden Globes red carpet fashion
    44/59

    2019 Golden Globes red carpet fashion

    Jamie Lee Curtis

    Getty Images 

  • 45/59

    2019 Golden Globes red carpet fashion

    2019 Golden Globes red carpet fashion
    45/59

    2019 Golden Globes red carpet fashion

    Jeannie Mai

    Getty Images 

  • 46/59

    2019 Golden Globes red carpet fashion

    2019 Golden Globes red carpet fashion
    46/59

    2019 Golden Globes red carpet fashion

    Alison Brie

    Getty Images 

  • 47/59

    2019 Golden Globes red carpet fashion

    2019 Golden Globes red carpet fashion
    47/59

    2019 Golden Globes red carpet fashion

    Octavia Spencer

    Getty Images 

  • 48/59

    2019 Golden Globes red carpet fashion

    2019 Golden Globes red carpet fashion
    48/59

    2019 Golden Globes red carpet fashion

    Kaley Cuoco

    Getty Images 

  • 49/59

    2019 Golden Globes red carpet fashion

    2019 Golden Globes red carpet fashion
    49/59

    2019 Golden Globes red carpet fashion

    Keri Russell

    Getty Images 

  • 50/59

    2019 Golden Globes red carpet fashion

    2019 Golden Globes red carpet fashion
    50/59

    2019 Golden Globes red carpet fashion

     

    Sterling K. Brown and Ryan Michelle Bathe

    Getty Images 

  • 51/59

    2019 Golden Globes red carpet fashion

    2019 Golden Globes red carpet fashion
    51/59

    2019 Golden Globes red carpet fashion

    Taraji P. Henson

    Getty Images 

  • 52/59

    2019 Golden Globes red carpet fashion

    2019 Golden Globes red carpet fashion
    52/59

    2019 Golden Globes red carpet fashion

    Heidi Klum

    Getty Images 

  • 53/59

    2019 Golden Globes red carpet fashion

    2019 Golden Globes red carpet fashion
    53/59

    2019 Golden Globes red carpet fashion

    Indya Moore

    Getty Images 

  • 54/59

    2019 Golden Globes red carpet fashion

    2019 Golden Globes red carpet fashion
    54/59

    2019 Golden Globes red carpet fashion

    Rachel Brosnahan

    Getty Images 

  • 55/59

    2019 Golden Globes red carpet fashion

    2019 Golden Globes red carpet fashion
    55/59

    2019 Golden Globes red carpet fashion

    Regina King

    Getty Images 

  • 56/59

    2019 Golden Globes red carpet fashion

    2019 Golden Globes red carpet fashion
    56/59

    2019 Golden Globes red carpet fashion

    Janet Mock

    Getty Images 

  • 57/59

    2019 Golden Globes red carpet fashion

    2019 Golden Globes red carpet fashion
    57/59

    2019 Golden Globes red carpet fashion

    Mj Rodriguez

    Getty Images 

  • 58/59

    2019 Golden Globes red carpet fashion

    2019 Golden Globes red carpet fashion
    58/59

    2019 Golden Globes red carpet fashion

    Lucy Liu

    Getty Images 

  • 59/59

    2019 Golden Globes red carpet fashion

    2019 Golden Globes red carpet fashion
    59/59

    2019 Golden Globes red carpet fashion

     Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre

    Getty Images 

    • Back to top

Award season has begun and the 2019 Golden Globe Awards is the first major award show of the year. The Golden Globes celebrates and honors the biggest names in television and film. 

This year, Andy Samberg (Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Saturday Night Live) and Sandra Oh (Killing Eye, Grey's Anatomy) are hosting the 76th annual Golden Globes. 

Related Articles

The 2019 Golden Globe Awards airs at 8 P.M. EST on NBC, but if you're more into seeing what the celebrities are wearing to the Golden Globes, the 2019 Golden Globe Awards pre-show begins at 6 P.M. EST. 

Recommended Slideshows

More picture galleries

Golden Globes 2019 red carpet arrivals

Click through the gallery to see the best looks from the 2019 Golden Globes and check back to see the complete list of Golden Globe winners from the night. From Lupita Nyong'o to Rachel Brosnahan, to Lady Gaga, the stars were dressed to impress at the 2019 Golden Globes. 

 

 

Tags:
Golden Globes
Latest From ...
 
 
Latest News
 

Recommended Slideshows

More picture galleries