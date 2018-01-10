Greta Gerwig knows she shouldn’t have worked with Woody Allen

Why the lady behind "Lady Bird" says she'll never work with the director again.

Greta Gerwig says she regrets working with Woody Allen. Freaking finally.

The “Lady Bird” director says it took her some time to gather her thoughts on the matter, but she’s decided Allen — who has been accused of molesting his daughter Dylan Farrow when she was a child in 1992 — is a no.

“It is something that I take very seriously and have been thinking deeply about, and it has taken me time to gather my thoughts and say what I mean to say,” she tells Frank Bruni in the New York Times.

“I can only speak for myself and what I’ve come to is this: If I had known then what I know now, I would not have acted in the film,” she continued, referring to 2012's "To Rome with Love." “I have not worked for him again, and I will not work for him again.

“Dylan Farrow’s two different pieces made me realize that I increased another woman’s pain, and I was heartbroken by that realization. I grew up on his movies, and they have informed me as an artist, and I cannot change that fact now, but I can make different decisions moving forward.”

Good on Gerwig. Here’s hoping that more of Hollywood comes forward and does the same.