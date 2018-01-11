Here are all the allegations against James Franco

Actor James Franco has been accused of inappropriate or sexually exploitative behavior by five women.

The 39-year-old "Disaster Artist" star — who was blasted on Twitter for wearing a “Time's Up” pin to the Golden Globes on Sunday — tried to get ahead of the story Wednesday night on Seth Meyers, telling Meyers the accusations weren’t accurate, but the conversation is an important one to have.

"One of the things I've learned is that this is a conversation that obviously needs to be had," he said. "There are people, women and others, who have not been a part of this conversation. And I truly believe they need to be part of this conversation. So that's why I was wearing the pin and I support that."

The allegations, published Thursday morning in the Los Angeles Times, came from five different women. Here are their stories:

Sarah Tither-Kaplan

Tither-Kaplan, a 26-year-old student actress, told The Times that during filming a nude orgy scene with Franco and several other women three years ago he removed protective plastic guards covering other actresses’ vaginas and simulated oral sex on them.

“I feel there was an abuse of power,” she tells the paper. “And there was a culture of exploiting non-celebrity women, and a culture of women being replaceable.” She also took to Twitter the night of the Golden Globes to express her exasperation with Franco proudly wearing his “Time’s Up” pin.

Hey James Franco, nice #timesup pin at the #GoldenGlobes , remember a few weeks ago when you told me the full nudity you had me do in two of your movies for $100/day wasn't exploitative because I signed a contract to do it? Times up on that! — Sarah Tither-Kaplan🌈 (@sarahtk) January 8, 2018

Violet Paley

Paley, 23, met Franco in 2016 and began a romantic relationship with him — but she says the power dynamic was always off.

Recalling an incident in which the two of them were in the car, she says “I was talking to him, all of a sudden his penis was out. I got really nervous, and I said, ‘Can we do this later?’ He was kind of nudging my head down, and I just didn’t want him to hate me, so I did it.”

Cute #TIMESUP pin James Franco. Remember the time you pushed my head down in a car towards your exposed penis & that other time you told my friend to come to your hotel when she was 17? After you had already been caught doing that to a different 17 year old? — Violet Paley (@VioletPaley) January 8, 2018

Hilary Dusome and Natalie Chmiel

Both Dusome and Chmiel recounted Franco getting angry on a set when none of the actress acquiesced to his request that they take their shirts off. Chmiel says she was told the footage for a jeans commercial; Dusome thought it was for one of his “art films.”

Katie Ryan

Ryan, the fifth accuser, met Franco at Playhouse West and took several classes with him. She says he “would always make everybody think there were possible roles on the table if we were to perform sexual acts or take off our shirts." She also notes that for years, she received mass email requests from Franco to audition for roles playing a “prostitute or a hooker.”