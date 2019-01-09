PHOTOS: Jeff Bezos doing things through the years

Jeff Bezos rocks a vest with a polo shirt and sunglasses in 2017. He looks like he's been hitting the gym.

We want to know what Bezos is saying to President Trump.

Jeff Bezos and Charlie Rose chat at an event in 2016. Bezos might be thinking about the basket of dinner rolls.

Jeff Bezos stares into the camera with Emily Ratajkowski during an event in 2016.

Jeff Bezos hugging former first lady Michelle Obama during an event in 2016. Bezos is 5'7" and Michelle Obama is 5'11".

Jeff Bezos hangs out the door of a large truck during his visit to an Amazon facility in India in 2014.

Jeff Bezos during a news conference in Shanghai in 2007. We're not sure what he was thinking.

Jeff Bezos playing tennis again in 2003. Did he hit someone with the ball?

Jeff Bezos looks off camera while posing for photos in 2000. Just check out that hand.

Jeff Bezos sitting with his legs crossed next to a stack of books to promote Amazon in 2000.

Jeff Bezos wearing an oversized sportscoat during a press conference in 2000. He looks like he could have been a character on Seinfeld.

The Amazon CEO released a statement that he and his wife MacKenzie are getting a divorce. The $160 billion-dollar entrepreneur and investor has changed a lot through the years. Here's a look back at pictures of him in his early days until now.

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has changed significantly over the years and Wednesday he announced big news that will change his life moving forward.

Jeff Bezos announced Wednesday morning that he and his wife MacKenzie are getting a divorce. Jeff Bezos went public and announced the news on Twitter Wednesday morning.

According to Bezos’s divorce statement, he and his wife MacKenzie have gone through a “long period of loving exploration and trial separation” which has eventually led to divorce. He notes that they will remain friends.

“As our family and close friends know, after a long period of loving exploration and trial separation, we have decided to divorce and continue our shared lives as friends, the 54-year-old Amazon chief executive officer said in a statement he posted at 9:17 A.M. EST Wednesday morning.

“We’ve had such a great life together as a married couple, and we also see wonderful futures ahead, as parents, friends, partners in ventures and projects and as individuals pursuing ventures and adventures, he added.

How many kids does Jeff Bezos have?

Jeff Bezos and MacKenzie Bezos married in September 1993 and have four children in total. They have three sons and one daughter they adopted from China.

Jeff Bezos and family in 2016

Jeff Bezos and family attend the premiere of Paramount Pictures' 'Star Trek Beyond' in 2016. | GETTY IMAGES

Jeff Bezos net worth

Although Bezos announced a major change in his life with the announcement of his divorce, the Amazon founder has a lot going with his many business ventures. In October 2018, Forbes released its annual Forbes 400 list and Jeff Bezos was named as the richest person in the world with an estimated net worth of $160 billion. Bezos launched Amazon in 1994 from his garage. He was working on Wall Street when he was 30-years-old and decided to quit his job to launch the now multi-billion dollar company.

Jeff Bezos pictures

The CEO, entrepreneur, philanthropist, and investor has come a long way since launching Amazon in 1994. Early Jeff Bezos photos from the 1990s show a much younger (and skinnier) businessman eager to promote his company. Over the years, the entrepreneur ditched his beige khakis and nerdy look to tailored suits and buff biceps. Instead of highlighting all of Bezos' accomplishments through the years, here’s a look back at Jeff Bezos doing a variety of different things throughout the years.

Jeff Bezos then and now