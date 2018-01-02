Jessica Alba and Cash Warren have a son now

Alba announced the news via Instagram, of course.

Oh boy! That’s the kind of thing that you write to announce something like this: Jessica Alba and her husband, Cash Warren, have welcomed their first son.

The couple, who are already parents to Honor, 9 and Haven, 6, met their third child, Hayes on Sunday, December 31. Alba announced the news on Instagram on Monday.

“Cash and I feel so blessed,” she wrote. “Haven and Honor are already obsessed with their new baby bro.”

Warren got in on the love expressed via social media too, via his own Instagram. “Hayes Alba Warren: You sure know how to ring in the new year! You showed up a few days early but we couldn’t be any happier.” That’s nice.

“Your Mamma is the strongest woman I know,” he continued. “You’re so lucky to have her by your side. You have two amazing sisters who already adore you and I know you’ll be thankful to have them guide the way.”

As always, despite my personal wishes, babies and expressions of love through social media never go out of style.