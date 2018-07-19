Did Kim Kardashian steal a company's logo for her new fragrance?

KUWTK season 15 is hitting TV screens Sunday, August 5. Until then, the Kardashian-Jenner clan has kept their perpetual place on the front lines of our social feeds and in media headlines. Kylie recently graced Forbes’ "America’s Women Billionaires" cover and stunned the world with her jaw-dropping net worth, Kris has done what she’s always done (be a "momager," duh) and Kim's spent her time meeting with Trump and releasing KKW Beauty products. But a new Kim Kardashian fragrance is taking some heat.

The new Kimoji Kim Kardashian fragrance line (Kimoji Vibes, Peachy and Cherry) reportedly made $5 million in the first five minutes of its launch this week. Kimoji Vibes comes in a black speech bubble design — and marketing company Vibes Media is suing KKW Beauty for allegedly stealing their logo, which they claim looks exactly like the perfume bottle.

Vibes Media also claims that their logo was trademarked in 2012.

Kim Kardashian fragrance lawsuit

The Kim Kardashian lawsuit was first reported by The Blast.

Vibes Media is suing Kardashian’s company and alleges that KKW Beauty "has been marketing, promoting, and is now selling a Vibes perfume. The Vibes perfume comes in a bottle that is a close facsimile of the Registered Vibes Logo."

In this Kim Kardashian lawsuit, the marketing company is seeking damages and "an injunction" to keep KKW Beauty from continuing to sell the Vibes perfume.

Along with damages and the termination of production, Vibes Media is also demanding KKW Beauty destroy all unsold Kim Kardashian fragrance bottles with the Vibes logo.

Here’s what the Kim Kardashian fragrance looks like:

Here’s the logo that hangs in the Vibes Media office:

However, a source familiar with the company told The Blast that the actual logo is in fact blue. When you click on their website, you see that this is correct.

The source also said that the beauty mogul and her team claim the Vibes Media logo and the Kim Kardashian fragrance "could not be more different."

Vibes Media was not available for immediate comment.

We're hoping for good vibes only.