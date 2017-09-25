What if Kylie Jenner is Kim Kardashian's surrogate?

Kylie Jenner, who is possibly going to be someone's mother in the next year. Photo: Getty

On Friday, news broke that Kylie Jenner — a 20-year-old who has as realistic an appearance as her wax figure — was expecting. Not delivery. Not Digiorno. But an actual baby. It was disturbing, to say the least.

But hear me out, here: What if this is just a big semi-incestual ploy and Kylie is acting as half-sister Kim Kardashian’s surrogate? I mean, we’re already living in a nightmare world, so it’d be no shock if the Kardashian-Jenners were kicking it up a notch.

Over the weekend, some sleuths on Twitter speculated as much, leading Us Weekly to go with, “Keeping up with the Konspiracies!” Sigh.

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Sep 19, 2017 at 12:30pm PDT

Fact: Kardashian, 36, has gone on record about her difficult pregnancies, and news broke early in September that Kim and Kanye West’s surrogate has a Kardashian-West in the oven.

“Given her health scares in the past, Kim felt the need to hire a surrogacy agency that helped serve as the liaison in finding a healthy woman who would be a great surrogate option for her and Kanye," the source told the magazine. "Both of them have been super involved in the process.”

If Kylie indeed is Kim’s surrogate, I must say — as an third-person impartial outsider with no personal interest in the matter — that it’s the worst idea, ever.

And if Kylie is just actually pregnant with boyfriend Travis Scott — a man she knows inside and out, having dated him for a mere five months — then, I don’t know. I guess the apocalypse is real, it’s here and it’s coming for all of us. So get thee in your bunkers.