Is Matt Damon moving to Australia because of Donald Trump?

The internet is buzzing over a wild, new rumor that Matt Damon is moving to Australia, all because of President Donald Trump.

The New York Post's Page Six first reported the story on Thursday, which said that the "liberal star's fed up" with the current administration and is looking to relocate his family to the Land Down Under. According to the report, Damon has purchased a home next to his "Thor: Ragnarok" buddy Chris Hemsworth in New South Wales.

"Matt’s telling friends and colleagues in Hollywood that he’s moving the family to Australia," a source allegedly told Page Six. "Matt’s saying the move will not impact his work — as he will travel to wherever his projects are shooting. He’s also telling friends he wants to have a safe place to raise his kids."

Let's break down this strange story to see if there's any truth to the rumor.

Is Matt Damon moving to Australia?

While the prospects of Damon moving to Australia in order to escape Trump's America makes for an interesting story, there doesn't seem to be much truth to this rumor.

The Boston Globe reached out to Jennifer Allen, the actor's publicist, to confirm the details of the Page Six report, and were told in an e-mail that the rumors have no merit to them.

"Matt has visited Australia several times recently, but he has not bought a house there nor is he moving there," Allen told the Globe.

Although it sounds like he's sticking around the United States for the time being, Damon hasn't been shy about criticizing Trump in the past. The actor recently took issue with the president's response to the deadly attack in Charlottesville over the summer.

"It was just shocking," the Boston-bred star told the Hollywod Reporter while talking about the rally in Virginia. "Then the night that the president [made his] 'many sides' comment was absolutely abhorrent."