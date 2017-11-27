Oh dear: Naya Rivera has been arrested for domestic battery

Naya Rivera, a woman who once tried to convince us she was dating David Spade in earnest, was arrested for allegedly assaulting her husband on Saturday. The arrest followed an alleged altercation between the 30-year-old and her husband, Ryan Dorsey, with whom she had recently reconciled with.

CNN reports that the “Glee” actress was charged with misdemeanor domestic battery early on Sunday, after an incident in her husband’s hometown in West Virginia. Police were called to the scene in Chesapeake, where Dorsey claimed that Rivera had hit him over the head while they were taking their 2-year-old child for a walk.

Dorsey’s injuries were minor and consistent with the claim, and further corroborated by a video he took during the reported assault.

Because the Internet is a sad, cruel place with no bounds, Rivera’s ex-boyfriend — a small man that goes by the name of Big Sean — took the opportunity to be shady and not mind his business. He, of course, posted a video on Twitter with no context of a little girl repeating over and over, “I told y’all n—. Y’all thought I was playing, but I told y’all n—.” Historically, they do love to talk smack about each other on the Internet, so I suppose it’s all par for the course or whatever.

Rivera and Dorsey, also an actor, announced they would be divorcing last November, but called the split off this October.

Just spitballing here, but maybe these two should go back to finalizing that divorce. Things aren't looking great!

Oh and little Big Sean? Abuse is no joking matter, my dude.