Everything you need to know about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding

Meghan Markle — kween — and Prince Harry — um, prince — have released more details about their wedding via Kensington Palace. And while the details don’t exactly say it’s going to be lit, we’re pretty sure it’s going to be lit. Well, as lit as a royal wedding can be.

Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle are hugely grateful for the many good wishes they have received since announcing their engagement. pic.twitter.com/NiKWgVVboJ — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) February 12, 2018

They’ll say “I do” at noon in St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. The Dean of Windsor, whoever that is, will conduct the service and the Archbishop of Canterbury will officiate as the couple make their vows.

The May 19 nuptials will include a carriage ride through Windsor after the ceremony, so that us mere plebeians may share in the big day. Which honestly, is very nice of them.

After all that, there will be a reception at St. George’s Hall. And later that evening, the Prince of Wales will give a private evening reception for the couple and their close friends and family.

And that’s it! Well, at least that’s all we’re privy to. For now. Until then we wait with bated ass breath.