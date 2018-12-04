Celebrities

PHOTOS: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas celebrate wedding in New Delhi

The two married on Saturday in Jodhpur, India.
priyanka chopraNick JonasWeddings
By Lenyon Whitaker
Published : December 04, 2018 Updated : December 04, 2018
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are officially married.

The Quantico star and Jonas Brothers singer celebrated their wedding reception in New Dehli on Tuesday. 

Chopra, 36, and Jonas, 26 married on Saturday at an Indian palace in Jodhpur, India. The wedding reception was held at a Taj Palace hotel in New Delhi, India. 

According to Reuters, several high-profile guests were in attendance at the reception including India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi.   

 

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas posted photos and videos of their beautiful wedding ceremony to their Instagram accounts. According to People magazine, Chopra's gorgeous embroidered dress was designed by Ralph Lauren. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

