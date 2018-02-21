Ryan Reynolds net worth to jump with Aviation Gin purchase

Ryan Reynolds net worth is about to increase significantly with his latest venture. The actor is now a major stakeholder in the Portland-based gin Aviation.

Reynolds, who's best known for his superhero roles in “Deadpool” and “Green Lantern,” is making superhero-like money moves as he becomes a part owner of Aviation gin.

According to Forbes, the film star joined Aviation Gin as the creative director of the brand. Forbes reports that the exact details of his role at Aviation Gin haven’t been reveald yet, nor has exactly how much of the company Reynolds will own, but a representative told Forbes that he is a “significant owner” of Aviation Gin.

According to Reynolds the opportunity to become a part owner Aviation Gin just felt right.

"About a year ago, I tried Aviation for the first time. Since that day, I’ve spent my time finding some way to infiltrate the company," said Reynolds to Forbes. "I did this for one simple reason: It’s the best damn gin on the planet,” he added.

On Wednesday Reynolds tweeted about the news.

“In the long and in no way disastrous marriage of showbiz and alcohol, so happy to announce I’m the proud owner of a gin company," he wrote in a tweet.

In the long and in no way disastrous marriage of showbiz and alcohol, so happy to announce I’m the proud owner of a gin company... @AviationGin. pic.twitter.com/qPwe0IC6bz — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) February 21, 2018

It appears that Aviation Gin is just as excited about the new venture as Reynolds is. The company tweeted about the their new “boss” early Wednesday morning.

We're excited to announce our new boss, @vancityreynolds. Actor, producer, professional good-looking person. pic.twitter.com/twJbPkT6ss — Aviation American Gin (@AviationGin) February 21, 2018

Ryan Reynolds net worth

According to Forbes, Ryan Reynolds was the 15th highest-paid actor in 2017, earning an estimated $21.5 million from the film “Deadpool” alone.

With so many projects and collaborations celebrities are involved with these days, it becomes difficult to determine the actual “value” of a celebrity. According to the popular celebrity site Celebrity Net Worth, they estimate Ryan Reynolds net worth is $75 million.

Reynolds joins the list of celebrities who have invested in liquor companies to help boost sales and their own wallets. In 2007, music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs partnered with Ciroc vodka and was made the company’s brand ambassador. Actor George Clooney owned a third of the Casamigos tequila brand in 2013. He later sold the company for around $700 million.