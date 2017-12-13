Salma Hayek claims that Harvey Weinstein threatened to kill her

Salma Hayek is opening up about her own experience with disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein. And it is yet another painful account that showcases more of Weinstein’s unforgivable, bad dude behavior.

In an op-ed for the New York Times, the 51-year-old actress writes about her experiences telling Weinstein “No,” as well as her time working with him during production for Miramax’s “Frida.”

“I was so excited to work with him and that company,” she says. “In my naïveté, I thought my dream had come true. He had validated the last 14 years of my life. He had taken a chance on me — a nobody. He had said yes. Little did I know it would become my turn to say no.”

The things Hayek had to say no to — taking a shower with Weinstein, letting him give her oral sex, getting naked with other women — are, frankly, rage inducing.

“No to opening the door to him at all hours of the night, hotel after hotel, location after location, where he would show up unexpectedly,” she wrote, adding, “including one location where I was doing a movie he wasn’t even involved with. No to me taking a shower with him. No to letting him watch me take a shower. No to letting him give me a massage. No to letting a naked friend of his give me a massage. No to letting him give me oral sex. No to my getting naked with another woman.”

Even worse, she recalls a time when, sick of her rejections, he threatened her, saying “I will kill you, don’t think I can’t.”

Hayek says she was urged by her close friend, Ashley Judd, to speak out. “I hope that adding my voice to the chorus of those who are finally speaking out will shed light on why it is so difficult, and why so many of us have waited so long,” she writes. “Men sexually harassed because they could. Women are talking today because, in this new era, we finally can.”

Amen, sister.