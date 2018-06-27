Sean Spicer might be getting his very own talk show

If you liked his defense of alternative facts, surely you'll love watching him "tangle over the merits of making your bed."

Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer wants a new platform: Talk-show host.

The New York Times obtained a pitch sheet for "Sean Spicer's Common Ground," which would feature Spicer hosting “some of the most interesting and thoughtful public figures for a drink and some lite conversation at a local pub or cafe.”

“The relaxed atmosphere is an ideal setting for Sean to get to know his guests as they discuss everything from the media to marriage,” the pitch continues. “They might even tangle over the merits of making your bed or the value of a great point guard.”

It's not attached to a network yet, but Spicer confirmed that the show is in the works. “In this current environment, I think it’s important to have a platform where we can have civil, respectful, and informative discussions on the issues of the day,” he told the Times.

That could be a tough sell to those old enough to remember Spicer's debut press briefing, in which he lied about inauguration crowd size in just below a shout, and the rest of them, which were marked by "alternative facts" and a frequently patronizing tone toward reporters. “Maybe if I can be part of having productive conversations with people, we can show a better way,” Spicer told the Times, admitting maybe he could have answered journalists' questions “in a more effective way.”

Spicer's previous attempt at pop cultural re-entry went down in flames: He appeared in a sight gag at last fall's Emmys, which was widely condemned on Twitter and by critics. A Daily Beast piece titled "Don't Make This Guy a Folk Hero" encapsulated the reaction.

On Monday, Stormy Daniels attorney Michael Avenatti tweeted that he had declined an offer to appear on the pilot for the show. "I turned down Sean Spicer for his new show despite the fact that it would have been YUGE with the biggest ratings since the Apprentice and the largest live audience since the 2017 Inauguration (which was the largest ever on record)!!!!!!!!!" Avenatti wrote.

"It is pretty funny that while some on the right criticize me for being on television too much, others are soliciting me to appear with them to help sell their shows," Avenatti told the Times.