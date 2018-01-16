Sharon Stone laughed at a clueless interviewer and it was golden

In case you haven’t been paying attention, sexual misconduct is rampant… everywhere. It’s a mother flipping epidemic. So obviously, when an interviewer asked actress Sharon Stone if she’d ever experienced inappropriate behavior in Hollywood, Stone did what any sane person would do: She laughed for 10 full seconds. Not long enough, if we’re honest.

On CBS Sunday Morning, Lee Cowan, an apparently clueless man, sat there baffled while the 59-year-old let out the most delightful cackle. Her laughter then made its way up to the clouds and rained back down on Cowan who literally said, “You’re laughing. I don’t know if that’s a nervous laugh or ‘Are you kidding me? Of course I was’ laugh.”

Stone then kept it 100, as she does, telling Cowan, “I’ve been in this business for 40 years, Lee. Can you imagine the business I stepped into 40 years ago? Looking like I look, from Nowhere, Pennsylvania? I didn’t come here with any protection,” she said. “I’ve seen it all.”

The actress, who appears in HBO’s upcoming series Mosaic — and supports the Time’s Up movement, of course — elaborated. “We were raised to accommodate men, particularly in my generation, and women so often lose their own identity to the identity of the man that they're with.

“They even change the way they dress and what they do to fit the men that they're with," she said. "We're starting to acknowledge our own gifts as women and not think that we have to behave as men in order to be empowered, or powerful, or valuable."

Um, we think we love Sharon Stone now? Yes. We cherish Sharon Stone now. Sorry it took so long, Shar.