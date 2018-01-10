No, Snooki is not getting divorced

Snooki — formally known as Nicole Polizzi — is not getting divorced, in case you were worried.
Even though none of us asked, the “Jersey Shore” alum’s husband, Jionni LaValle, shot down divorce rumors that he made up on Instagram. As you do.
Trigger warning: the following is incoherent AF. “Hey Guys, Im going to visit this subject one time and one time only so……. My wife is filming a scene packing up and leaving for her new show ["Jersey Shore Family Vacation"] and I AM CHOOSING TO NOT be on TV because I simply DO NOT like it,” he wrote. “Nicole and I are going great and became even stronger together while raising our beautiful kids. HOWEVER you will not see me on her reality show. Beng [sic] a reality was never something I wanted to be when I grew up.”
Being a reality was never something I wanted to be? What does that even mean? Especially considering he appeared on “Jersey Shore,” “Snooki & JWoww” and “Nicole & Jionni’s Shore Flip.” Words, man. They mean things. But Jionni doesn’t care.
Perhaps the more important question is this: Does nobody use spell check or like, grammar anymore?