Are you a huge fan of The Alienist? The period drama series/murder mystery, based on a novel of the same name by Caleb Carr, premiered on TNT this January to high praise. The show features Daniel Brühl, Luke Evans and Dakota Fanning banding together in mid-1890s New York City, investigating a serial killer who is targeting underaged male prostitutes.

Brühl plays the titular, controversial alienist in question. Laszlo Kreizler dabbles in the up-and-coming field of treating pathologies and the deviant behaviors of those who are alienated from themselves and society. Evans plays newspaper illustrator John Moore. Fanning plays Sara Howard, an ambitious secretary with dreams of becoming the city’s first female police chief.

The three use a process that is now known as criminal profiling to solve the mystery — whilst a seriously unhealthy love triangle develops between the trio. Sounds juicy!

So where can you watch The Alienist?

Is The Alienist on Netflix?

Starting April 19, The Alienist season one will be available to stream on Netflix, but there’s a catch. The show will be available to stream internationally, everywhere but the U.S. and France. So technically yes! But basically, no, not really. Boo!



From left to right: Luke Evans, Dakota Fanning and Daniel Brühl in The Alienist. TNT

Is The Alienist on Hulu?

At this time, The Alienist is unavailable to stream on demand on Hulu, but might be available on Hulu with Live TV depending on regional availability — and if you're willing to upgrade. Womp womp.

The Alienist: Watch online

As far as streaming The Alienist stateside, there are a couple of options. The entire season is available to binge online on TNT's website and the TNT app for free. Each episode is also available for purchase via Amazon, iTunes, Google Play and YouTube.