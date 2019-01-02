PHOTOS: A look at Tiffany Haddish's best red carpet moments

The 39-year-old actress and comedian may have had a bad outing at her last event in Miami, but we should also remember she makes sure she looks fabulous on the red carpet. Here's a look at Tiffany Haddish's best red carpet looks.

Tiffany Haddish performed in Miami on New Year’s Eve and it did not go as planned. The 39-year-old actress and comedian kicked off her She Ready comedy tour and according to reports, she forgot parts of her routine and the parts she did remember didn’t resonate with the Miami audience. She later took to Twitter to say that she wishes that she did better in Miami and promised that something like that won’t happen again.

Although Tiffany Haddish may have bombed New Year’s Eve performance in epic fashion, the Girls Trip and Night School star is still proving to everyone that she’s come a long way since getting her 2006 break on Bill Bellamy’s comedy competition show Who’s Got Jokes.

Since then Haddish has had roles in several films and TV shows including Girls Trip, Night School, Nobody’s Fool, and TV shows such as The Last O.G and The Carmichael Show.

Aside from keeping busy with various projects she is loved by just about everyone and is steadily gaining recognition for her fabulous red carpet looks.

Tiffany Haddish photos

During the 2018 Emmys, Tiffany Haddish wowed the red carpet in a gorgeous rainbow-striped gown by designer Prabal Gurung. Haddish revealed to ABC that she talked with her stylist and told him she wanted to wear something “stylish and fashionable” but pays homage to her heritage. Her father is from Eritrea and she picked a dress that matches the flag of her dad’s home country.

Tiffany Haddish at 2018 Emmys

Tiffany Haddish at 90th annual Academy Awards

Prior to wearing the beautiful gown to the Emmy’s she also paid homage to her father at the 90th annual Academy Awards by wearing an Eritrean princess dress designed by Eritrean designer HT Fashion.

The actress and comedian doesn' hesitate to show off her glamorous side. From gorgeous gowns that honor her heritage to beautiful dresses and pantsuits that seem to fit perfectly, Tiffany Haddish continues to let everyone know that she’s always ready on the red carpet and knows how to dress for the occasion.