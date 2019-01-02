PHOTOS: A look at Tiffany Haddish's best red carpet moments
The 39-year-old actress and comedian knows how to make an entrance on the red carpet.
By Lenyon Whitaker
Published : January 02, 2019
The 39-year-old actress and comedian may have had a bad outing at her last event in Miami, but we should also remember she makes sure she looks fabulous on the red carpet. Here's a look at Tiffany Haddish's best red carpet looks.
"Girls Trip" premiere in Hollywood, 2017.
Getty Images
Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards, 2017.
Getty Images
MTV Video Music Awards, 2017.
Getty Images
Essence Black Women In Hollywood Oscars Luncheon, 2018.
Getty Images
Cadillac Oscar Week Celebration at Chateau Marmont, 2018.
Getty Images
At the 48th NAACP Image Awards luncheon in 2017.
Getty Images
2018 MTV Video Music Awards
Getty Images
2015 Rhapsody Gala
Getty Images
Premiere of "Keanu" in 2016.
Getty Images
Tiffany Haddish at the 90th Annual Acadamy Awards in Hollywood.
Getty Images
2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Getty Images
Los Angeles premiere of Universal Pictures' "Night School," 2018.
Getty Images
Tiffany Haddish at the 70th Emmy Awards.
Getty Images
LA Film Festival World Premiere Gala screening of "The Oath," 2018.
Getty Images
Porters Incredible Women Gala, 2018.
Getty Images
City of Hope Spirit of Life Gala 2018
Getty Images
New York premiere of "BlacKkKlansman," 2018.
Getty Images
Essence Magazine And Hollywood Confidential Present "An Evening With Tiffany Haddish," 2018
Getty Images
For Your Consideration red carpet event for TBS' Hipsters and O.G.'s, 2018.
Getty Images
Met Gala, 2018.
Getty Images
72nd annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall, 2018.
2018 MTV Movie And TV Awards.
Getty Images
Tiffany Haddish at Variety's Power Of Women event in Los Angeles, 2018.
Getty Images
Tiffany Haddish performed in Miami on New Year’s Eve and it did not go as planned. The 39-year-old actress and comedian kicked off her She Ready comedy tour and according to reports, she forgot parts of her routine and the parts she did remember didn’t resonate with the Miami audience. She later took to Twitter to say that she wishes that she did better in Miami and promised that something like that won’t happen again.
Although Tiffany Haddish may have bombed New Year’s Eve performance in epic fashion, the Girls Trip and Night School star is still proving to everyone that she’s come a long way since getting her 2006 break on Bill Bellamy’s comedy competition show Who’s Got Jokes.
Since then Haddish has had roles in several films and TV shows including Girls Trip, Night School, Nobody’s Fool, and TV shows such as The Last O.G and The Carmichael Show.
Aside from keeping busy with various projects she is loved by just about everyone and is steadily gaining recognition for her fabulous red carpet looks.
During the 2018 Emmys, Tiffany Haddish wowed the red carpet in a gorgeous rainbow-striped gown by designer Prabal Gurung. Haddish revealed to ABC that she talked with her stylist and told him she wanted to wear something “stylish and fashionable” but pays homage to her heritage. Her father is from Eritrea and she picked a dress that matches the flag of her dad’s home country.
Prior to wearing the beautiful gown to the Emmy’s she also paid homage to her father at the 90th annual Academy Awards by wearing an Eritrean princess dress designed by Eritrean designer HT Fashion.
The actress and comedian doesn' hesitate to show off her glamorous side. From gorgeous gowns that honor her heritage to beautiful dresses and pantsuits that seem to fit perfectly, Tiffany Haddish continues to let everyone know that she’s always ready on the red carpet and knows how to dress for the occasion.