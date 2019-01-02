Tiffany Haddish did not have a very happy New Year. The Night School actress was out in Miami the night before partying until 7 am (according to her social media) and then went up on stage to perform her new stand-up set on the last night of the year. Unfortunately, her performance did not go as planned and members of the audience were booing, heckling and even left out of frustration. Now Tiffany Haddish is speaking out after bombing her performance on New Year's Eve.

Tiffany Haddish speaks out after bombing her performance on New Year's Eve

Haddish took the stage in Miami as part of her 12-city She Ready tour. While up on stage Haddish "forgot" some of her material prompting some audience members to leave altogether. The remaining audience members were invited up on stage to drink vodka and tell jokes. "F**k it," Haddish reportedly said, "I really wanted to talk about some stuff and can't remember none of it."

On Tuesday, the Girls Trip star tweeted an article from The Root about her failed performance, "Yes this happened. I wish it was better Miami. I prayed on it and I have a strong feeling this will never happened again."

Just a few short weeks before Haddish's New Year's stand-up happened, comedian Kat Williams bashed her comedic skills during an appearance on Frank and Wanda In the Morning. "[Haddish has] been doing comedian [sic] since she was 16. You can’t tell me your favorite Tiffany Haddish joke. Why? Because she ain’t done a tour yet. She ain’t done a special. She has not proven the ability to tell jokes, back to back for an hour.” After Williams went off on the critical rant (which he later apologized for), Haddish decided to take the high road and still show her love for the comedian.

Other comedians also took this approach and showed Haddish nothing but love after her bombed stand-up. It seems that Haddish will be okay and bounce back- especially since she has a Netflix comedy special coming out soon.

Cameras blow everything out of proportion. Having a bad set is part of being a comic. You’re dope :) — Damon Wayans Yunior? (@wayansjr) January 1, 2019

I bombed last night too and all I had to do was read a prompter and also I lost an eyeball. fuck it we good and you are a queen — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 2, 2019

This is the price of fame when you're a comic. I was so lucky that there wasn't a Snapchat/IG when I was starting out on my first big tour. No REAL comic never bombs.



You are a hilarious, incredible talent @TiffanyHaddish and I can't wait to see you live! Ignore the haters! https://t.co/2nhpemOsGV — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) January 1, 2019