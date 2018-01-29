Celeb Trump supporter wears anti-abortion dress to Grammys

Here's the truth: politics seeps into almost anything. So it’s no surprise that the Grammys, being the biggest award show in the music industry, drew out some massive political statements just as the Golden Globes did earlier this month.

While celebrities sported white roses in support of the TIME'S UP movement, singer/songerwriter and avid Trump supporter Joy Villa came to make another bold declartion: she's anti-abortion.

Villa paired a rainbow fetus dress with a "Choose Life" bag and sparkling crown, and this wasn't the first time she came to the red carpet with her heart quite literally on her sleeve. At last year's Grammys, Villa stunned when she unveiled a red, white and blue "Make America Great Again" gown.

Villa told FOX Monday morning that she painted the multi-colored design herself. It was created 10 years ago when she was 8 months pregnant with her daughter whom she ultimately gave up for adoption.

As she explained on Instagram Sunday night, "I hand painted my @pronovias gown with a recreation of my daughter’s sonogram portrait I painted in 2007 at 20 years old, 8 months pregnant with my beautiful daughter, whom I adopted out to a wonderful family. I’m incredibly blessed to have given life, and I hope to encourage anyone in a similar painful situation to choose adoption."

The conservative musician told FOX, "I was 20 years old, I was faced with a crisis pregnancy and this is something that meant a lot to me. And I really wanted to show my values on that carpet and use this platform for activism. A lot of stars use activism — I use activism for my own personal value system."

As for the response to her head-turning Grammy look, Villa said she got "a lot of love, a lot of hate." She cited social media as the root of the backlash but said that at the ceremony itself, a lot of people commended her, calling the whole outfit "beautiful." And they wanted to know her story.

.@Joy_Villa shares her story of why she wore a pro-life dress to the #Grammys pic.twitter.com/YBpaEWLLVi — FOX Business (@FoxBusiness) January 29, 2018

It goes to show that no matter what your beliefs are, however you choose to make a fashion statement — a white rose, black wardrobe or pro-life paint — it's guaranteed to start a conversation.

Musician-turned-congresswoman?

Back in December, Villa announced on "Fox and Friends" that she launched an exploratory committee for a possible congressional run in Florida.

When she first announced two months prior that she was thinking of running, Trump sent her a tweet wishing her good luck:

Good luck to @Joy_Villa on her decision to enter the wonderful world of politics. She has many fans! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 27, 2017

"This congressional possibility is looking more and more like a reality," Villa said, "and I’m proud to dive into it."