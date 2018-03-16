Home
 
See Vanessa Haydon before she became a Trump

By
Linnea Zielinski
 Published : March 16, 2018 | Updated : March 16, 2018
vanessa haydon black top VIEW GALLERY 11 Photos
  • vanessa haydon charity vanessa haydon charity
    Image Zoom
    1 of 11

    Supporting Operation Smile

    Vanessa Haydon spotted at the Whitney Museum in New York City during Operation Smile Collection 2004 Couture Event.

    Photo: Getty Images

  • vanessa haydon fashion show vanessa haydon fashion show
    Image Zoom
    2 of 11

    Vanessa Haydon hits the fashion show

    Haydon was out enjoying the fashion shows at the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week for the spring 2004 collection.

    Photo: Getty Images

  • Vanessa Haydon Apprentice Vanessa Haydon Apprentice
    Image Zoom
    3 of 11

    Vanessa Haydon promotes The Apprentice

    Shortly before she and Donnie Jr said "I do," Vanessa was seen stomping the red carpet for the season 2 finale of The Apprentice.

    Photo: Getty Images

  • vanessa haydon runway vanessa haydon runway
    Image Zoom
    4 of 11

    Vanessa Haydon graces the runway

    Haydon smiles at the end of the runway in an Australian fashion show at the young age of 20. At the time, she was the girfriend of Leonardo DiCaprio.

    Photo: Getty Images

  • vanessa haydon gala vanessa haydon gala
    Image Zoom
    5 of 11

    Looking gorgeous in a blue gown

    The to-be Mrs. Donny Trump Jr. wore a luscious blue ballgown to the 2003 Angel Ball, hosted by the G&P Foundation for Cancer Research.

    Photo: Getty Images

  • vanessa haydon perfume vanessa haydon perfume
    Image Zoom
    6 of 11

    Enjoying a perfume launch party

    Vanessa Haydon looks prim and proper at the launch party for the edgy new fragrances, FCUK HER and FCUK HIM.

    Photo: Getty Images

  • vanessa haydon modelling vanessa haydon modelling
    Image Zoom
    7 of 11

    Smoldering in a smoky eye

    Attending the Alice + Olivia fashion show at Marquee in February 2004, Vanessa Haydon puts on a fierce gaze with a dramatic smoky eye.

    Photo: Getty Images

  • vanessa haydon hamptons vanessa haydon hamptons
    Image Zoom
    8 of 11

    Vanessa Haydon mixing with the media

    The model stops for a quick photo at the anniversary celebration of Gotham and LA Confidential Magazines, hosted by Kim Cattrall.

    Photo: Getty Images

  • vanessa haydon modeling agent vanessa haydon modeling agent
    Image Zoom
    9 of 11

    Officially represented

    Model Vanessa Haydon poses with Dieter Esch of Wilhelmina Models, the agency that signed her.

    Photo: Getty Images

  • vanessa haydon yellow shirt vanessa haydon yellow shirt
    Image Zoom
    10 of 11

    Launch parties right and left

    Model Vanessa Haydon graces the Thalia Kmart clothing line launch party, looking like the stunning girl next door.

    Photo: Getty Images

  • vanessa haydon tank vanessa haydon tank
    Image Zoom
    11 of 11

    Striking a pose at Alice + Olivia

    The camera caught Vanessa Haydon again at the Alice + Olivia fashion show with fellow model Brittny Gastineau.

    Photo: Getty Images

Whether you know her as Vanessa Haydon or Vanessa Trump depends on whether you found out about her when she was a model or when she divorced Donald Trump Jr.

She has been in the news lately for her connection to the Trump administration through soon-to-be ex-husband Donnie Jr. On Monday she was hospitalized for opening an envelope addressed to her husband that contained a suspicious white substance that later turned out to be harmless. The trip to the Manhattan hospital was simply a precaution, as the former actress and model had suffered no injuries.

The two appear to be parting amicably, issuing a joint statement about their divorce that claimed they “will always have tremendous respect for each other” despite deciding “to go our separate ways” after 12 years of marriage. The couple has five children together: Kai (10), Donald III (9), Tristan (6), Spencer (5) and Chloe (3).

But even if you know Vanessa Haydon by the famous last name she married into, the former model had a noteworthy career before she said “I do” to The Donald’s oldest son. And her accolades don’t just include being called “Wonder Woman” by sister-in-law Ivanka for being a strong mother.

vanessa haydon smoky eye

Back in her pre-Donnie days Vanessa Haydon landed a modelling contract with Wilhelmina, an agency considered one of the best in New York that works with models such as Karolina Kurkova (a Victoria’s Secret Angel) and pop stars Demi Lovato and Nick Jonas.

She even snagged a couple of on-screen gigs, including a small part in the 2003 film “Something’s Gotta Give,” in which she played Beauty, and an appearance on The Apprentice with soon-to-be daddy-in-law Donald in 2004.

Click through the slides above to see Vanessa Haydon before she became one of the Trump clan by marrying Donald Jr.

 
Tags:Donald Trump Jr.Vanessa Trump
 
