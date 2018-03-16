See Vanessa Haydon before she became a Trump

The model stops for a quick photo at the anniversary celebration of Gotham and LA Confidential Magazines, hosted by Kim Cattrall.

Vanessa Haydon looks prim and proper at the launch party for the edgy new fragrances, FCUK HER and FCUK HIM.

Haydon smiles at the end of the runway in an Australian fashion show at the young age of 20. At the time, she was the girfriend of Leonardo DiCaprio.

Shortly before she and Donnie Jr said "I do," Vanessa was seen stomping the red carpet for the season 2 finale of The Apprentice.

Haydon was out enjoying the fashion shows at the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week for the spring 2004 collection.

Whether you know her as Vanessa Haydon or Vanessa Trump depends on whether you found out about her when she was a model or when she divorced Donald Trump Jr.

She has been in the news lately for her connection to the Trump administration through soon-to-be ex-husband Donnie Jr. On Monday she was hospitalized for opening an envelope addressed to her husband that contained a suspicious white substance that later turned out to be harmless. The trip to the Manhattan hospital was simply a precaution, as the former actress and model had suffered no injuries.

The two appear to be parting amicably, issuing a joint statement about their divorce that claimed they “will always have tremendous respect for each other” despite deciding “to go our separate ways” after 12 years of marriage. The couple has five children together: Kai (10), Donald III (9), Tristan (6), Spencer (5) and Chloe (3).

But even if you know Vanessa Haydon by the famous last name she married into, the former model had a noteworthy career before she said “I do” to The Donald’s oldest son. And her accolades don’t just include being called “Wonder Woman” by sister-in-law Ivanka for being a strong mother.

Back in her pre-Donnie days Vanessa Haydon landed a modelling contract with Wilhelmina, an agency considered one of the best in New York that works with models such as Karolina Kurkova (a Victoria’s Secret Angel) and pop stars Demi Lovato and Nick Jonas.

She even snagged a couple of on-screen gigs, including a small part in the 2003 film “Something’s Gotta Give,” in which she played Beauty, and an appearance on The Apprentice with soon-to-be daddy-in-law Donald in 2004.

Click through the slides above to see Vanessa Haydon before she became one of the Trump clan by marrying Donald Jr.