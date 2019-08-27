WATCH: Pete Davidson bashes UCF audience for using phones during his comedy show

Actor and comedian Pete Davidson lost his temper during a recent comedy show at the University of Central Florida.

Pete Davidson made things awkward at UCF.

Comedian and "Saturday Night Live" cast member performed a stand-up comedy show at the University of Central Florida and apparently lost his temper in front of the college audience, calling them “privileged little a—holes” with a bunch of other insulting remarks during a Monday night show at UCF.

Why was Pete Davidson mad?

During a stand-up comedy show at UCF’s Addition Arena, Davidson became quite perturbed when many people in the audience had their phones out and was either taking pictures or recording during the show.

According to the video uploaded by YouTube user Jade Campbell, Davidson criticized the audience for more than a minute. At first, it appeared that the crowed thought it was part of Davidson’s routine, but it seemed that the UCF students were becoming uncomfortable as Davidson continued to berate the students. At one point he called the students “retarded.”

Davidson said there were signs posted at the venue about cellphone use, but TMZ reports that students who attended the show said there were not.

UCF responds to Pete Davidson show

While it’s unclear if Davidson was serious about being angry at the audience members for being on their phones, the University of Central Florida did not take his show lightly. “Mr. Davidson’s abusive language, particularly his use of a derogatory slur, is contrary to the University of Central Florida’s values of inclusion and respect for all,” a spokesperson from UCF told BuzzFeed News in an emailed statement.

“It’s disappointing that his rant spoiled an event that was meant to welcome students back for the fall semester,” the UCF spokesperson added.

It’s unclear if UCF is taking further action against Pete Davidson for his behavior during the show, but it seems unlikely that he will be invited back for another show anytime soon.

Pete Davidson UCF video (NSFW language)

The video below contains offensive language.