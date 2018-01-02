That's hot: Paris Hilton is engaged, y'all

Paris Hilton — a woman you may know as the matriarch of the modern phenomenon of taking selfies, insert massive eye roll here — is engaged to be married. Huzzah?

The 36-year-old former star of “The Simple Life” reportedly got engaged to her boyfriend of two years, Chris Zylka, 32. He popped the question just before the New Year, during a skip trip in Aspen. Zylka, you may know, as the son from “Leftovers” that basically looks as old as his father, Justin Theroux.

“I am so excited to be engaged to the love of my life and my best friend,” Hilton said in an absolutely unrehearsed statement to People “I have never felt so happy, safe and loved. He is perfect for me in every way and showed me that fairytales really do exist!” Ah, to be rich enough to have survived 2017 and still believe in fairytales.

“Ever since our first date I knew there was something special about him,” Hilton gushed to the magazine, mistaking it for her therapist, or something. “I have never in my life met a man so loyal, dedicated and loving. I knew right from the start that I wanted to be with him forever.” Sure!

No words of wisdom from Zylka, yet, but I think the tattoo he has that reads “Paris” in Disney font says enough, yeah?