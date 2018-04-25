SiriusXM has fired Nick Di Paolo.

The Boston comic was let go by the satellite radio service and will no longer serve as host of the The "Nick Di Paolo Show," a two-hour, twice a week program that aired on SiriusXM’s Faction Talk channel. The news may come as a suprise to fans of the Danvers native, but the decision didn't come out of nowhere.

Di Paolo confirmed in a social media post earlier this week that he was fired by SiriusXM after what he called a "poorly worded tweet." While the comedian, who's know for his right wing tendencies, claimed that the situation "warranted suspension at best," his bosses at SiriusXM clearly didn't see it that way.

The tweet, which has since been deleted, was originally shared on Friday and still lives in screenshots online because #theinternet. Di Paolo wrote in the Twitter post, "Dear future school shooter, please confine yourself to coll. campuses, specifically faculty lounges at Berkeley, Fresno State etc."

Why did SiriusXM fire Nick Di Paolo?

Hey Guys,

Yes it’s true,@SIRIUSXM fired me for a poorly worded tweet, that warranted suspension at best. In my opinion, it’s a total overreaction on their part, but these are the times we live in. Don’t worry I will resurface soon. Thx for all your support! #nickisright pic.twitter.com/9jtyeK9kbT — Nick Di Paolo (@NickDiPaolo) April 24, 2018

According to follow up tweets, Di Paolo hopes to continue doing his podcast and is grateful for his fans continued support.

Hey Connectpal subscribers, please give me a week or so to see what I’m doing podcast wise. Regardless of where I end up, I hope you stay with me. Thanks for your loyal support either way. — Nick Di Paolo (@NickDiPaolo) April 24, 2018

This isn't the first time that Di Paolo's remarks have courted controversy. The Donald Trump-supporting comic received a bit of backlash at the 2016 Comics Come Home event in Boston for his jokes that came across to some as racist, misogynistic and anti-Semetic. Comedian Wanda Sykes, who performed at the show as well, also received boos from the crowd for her jokes that poked fun at the president.

"My crowd isn't Nick Di Paolo's crowd," Sykes told Metro in a recent interview. "Was I surprised? No. Not at all. Come on, Boston has a reputation too."