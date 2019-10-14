Everything you need to know about the Disney Plus streaming service
Disney's first-ever streaming service is coming sooner than you think.
In case you didn't know, Disney is launching its own streaming service called Disney Plus.
Disney plus promises to have classics and a few new exclusives. ABC reported that Disney plus is expected to have more than 25 original series on the service in addition too, ten original films.
Earlier this week the Disney + twitter account released a chronological list of everything the service has to offer. If you don't have the time to scroll that much, here's everything you need to know about the new streaming service.
You can pay for Disney plus monthly, or you can pay yearly. It will set you back, $6.99 per month or $69.99 per year. It was also reported that people will be able to bundle it with their subscriptions to ESPN+ and Hulu with ads. This will cost $12.99.
The streaming service launches on November 12.
To sign up for Disney Plus, you can go to preview.disneyplus.com .
Disney Plus will feature 25 original series, plus ten original films. Disney Plus will have films and TV shows from entertainment giants such as Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and even National Geographic.
ABC and Disney + on Twitter listed everything that will be available on the service, which you can find below:
101 Dalmatians (1961, 1996)
A Bug's Life (1998)
A Goofy Movie (1995)
An Extremely Goofy Movie (2000)
Bambi (1942)
Big Hero 6 (2014)
Born in China (2017)
Cars (2006)
Fantasia (1940)
Finding Dory (2016)
Finding Nemo (2003)
Free Solo (2018)
Frozen (2013)
Fun and Fancy Free (1947)
Hercules (1997)
High School Musical (2006)
Honey, I Shrunk the Kids (1989)
Inside Out (2015)
Iron Man (2008)
Lady and the Tramp (1955, 2019)
Lilo & Stitch (2003)
Mary Poppins (1964)
Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas (1999)
Moana (2016)
Monsters University (2013)
Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl (2003)
Ratatouille (2007)
Remember the Titans (2000)
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016)
Sleeping Beauty (1959)
Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937)
Star Wars: The Phantom Menace (1999)
Star Wars: Attack of the Clones (2002)
Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith (2005)
Star Wars: A New Hope (1977)
Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back (1980)
Star Wars: Return of the Jedi (1983)
Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015)
Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008)
The Good Dinosaur (2015)
The Incredibles (2004)
The Little Mermaid (1989)
The Parent Trap (1961)
The Prince & The Pauper (1990)
The Princess Diaries (2001)
The Rocketeer (1991)
The Sword in the Stone (1963)
The Three Caballeros (1945)
Thor: The Dark World (2013)
Toy Story (1995)
Tron (1982)
Zootopia (2016)
Andi Mack
Boy Meets World
Brain Games
Dog Whisperer with Cesar Millan
Dr. K's Exotic Animal ER
Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet
Drain the Ocean
Earth Live
Goof Troop
Great Migrations
Kim Possible
Mickey and the Roadster Racers
Mickey Mouse Clubhouse
Raven's Home
Rocky Mountain Animal Rescue
Star Wars Rebels
Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008 series)
That's So Raven
The Incredible Dr. Pol
The Simpsons
Wicked Tuna
