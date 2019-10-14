Everything you need to know about the Disney Plus streaming service

In case you didn't know, Disney is launching its own streaming service called Disney Plus.

Disney plus promises to have classics and a few new exclusives. ABC reported that Disney plus is expected to have more than 25 original series on the service in addition too, ten original films.

Earlier this week the Disney + twitter account released a chronological list of everything the service has to offer. If you don't have the time to scroll that much, here's everything you need to know about the new streaming service.

It. Is. Time. From Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs to The Mandalorian, check out basically everything coming to #DisneyPlus in the U.S. on November 12.



Pre-order in the U.S. at https://t.co/wJig4STf4P today:

How much does Disney Plus cost?

You can pay for Disney plus monthly, or you can pay yearly. It will set you back, $6.99 per month or $69.99 per year. It was also reported that people will be able to bundle it with their subscriptions to ESPN+ and Hulu with ads. This will cost $12.99.

When does Disney Plus start?

The streaming service launches on November 12.

How do I sign up for Disney Plus?

To sign up for Disney Plus, you can go to preview.disneyplus.com .

What programming will be included in Disney Plus?

Disney Plus will feature 25 original series, plus ten original films. Disney Plus will have films and TV shows from entertainment giants such as Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and even National Geographic.

What can I watch on Disney Plus?

ABC and Disney + on Twitter listed everything that will be available on the service, which you can find below:

Disney Plus movie list

101 Dalmatians (1961, 1996)

A Bug's Life (1998)

A Goofy Movie (1995)

An Extremely Goofy Movie (2000)

Bambi (1942)

Big Hero 6 (2014)

Born in China (2017)

Cars (2006)

Fantasia (1940)

Finding Dory (2016)

Finding Nemo (2003)

Free Solo (2018)

Frozen (2013)

Fun and Fancy Free (1947)

Hercules (1997)

High School Musical (2006)

Honey, I Shrunk the Kids (1989)

Inside Out (2015)

Iron Man (2008)

Lady and the Tramp (1955, 2019)

Lilo & Stitch (2003)

Mary Poppins (1964)

Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas (1999)

Moana (2016)

Monsters University (2013)

Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl (2003)

Ratatouille (2007)

Remember the Titans (2000)

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016)

Sleeping Beauty (1959)

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937)

Star Wars: The Phantom Menace (1999)

Star Wars: Attack of the Clones (2002)

Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith (2005)

Star Wars: A New Hope (1977)

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back (1980)

Star Wars: Return of the Jedi (1983)

Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015)

Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008)

The Good Dinosaur (2015)

The Incredibles (2004)

The Little Mermaid (1989)

The Parent Trap (1961)

The Prince & The Pauper (1990)

The Princess Diaries (2001)

The Rocketeer (1991)

The Sword in the Stone (1963)

The Three Caballeros (1945)

Thor: The Dark World (2013)

Toy Story (1995)

Tron (1982)

Zootopia (2016)

Disney Plus shows and series

Andi Mack

Boy Meets World

Brain Games

Dog Whisperer with Cesar Millan

Dr. K's Exotic Animal ER

Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet

Drain the Ocean

Earth Live

Goof Troop

Great Migrations

Kim Possible

Mickey and the Roadster Racers

Mickey Mouse Clubhouse

Raven's Home

Rocky Mountain Animal Rescue

Star Wars Rebels

Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008 series)

That's So Raven

The Incredible Dr. Pol

The Simpsons

Wicked Tuna

To see the full list, including all the exclusives/ orginal series, check out Twitter.com for more announcements.