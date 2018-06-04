Here are the best Kanye West memes inspired by latest album cover art

There are new Kanye West memes that we all can enjoy thanks to the album cover art from his latest release, simply titled Ye.

On June 1, Kanye West released his latest project and while many music critics and fans have a lot to say about the content, it’s the album cover that has inspired Twitter users to create some of the funniest Kanye West memes.

The cover art for Ye shows a picture of snowcapped mountains in Jackson Hole, Wyoming with bright green text over it that reads, “I hate being bipolar it’s awesome.”

The album cover art appears to be something that didn’t require much production and according to his wife Kim Kardashian, he shot the picture on his iPhone and made the album cover while he was on his way to his own Album release party.

Kanye shot the album cover on his iPhone on the way to the album listening party 😂🔥❤️🔥🙏🏼🔥 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 1, 2018

The simplicity of the album art made it easy for anyone to create a parody of it and that’s what inspired Twitter to make Kanye West memes from his latest project.

Since the album’s release, Twitter had a field day creating Kanye West memes that seem to be equally as hilarious as the LeBron James memes that were inspired by the NBA Finals. While some of the Kanye West memes appear to made from scratch, others have been using the Kanye West meme generator called “Yenerator” to easily create their own parodies of the album art. According to Complex, web developer Tim Bauman and Artist Yung Jake created the generator to make creating your Kanye West memes easy.

It also seems that Kanye West enjoys the attention because he also tweeted a link to the meme generator.

This isn’t the first time there was a meme generator used for one of Kanye’s albums. When Kanye dropped “The Life of Pablo” in 2016, someone created a website to create memes for that album.

Funniest Kanye West memes from Ye album cover

Here’s a play on Game 1 of the NBA Finals when J.R. Smith thought his team was winning.

This one is inspired by the recent GDPR compliance.

Avengers fans can relate.

“Covfefe” makes a return.

So does George Bush.

The chicken nuggets debate.

The classic pizza debate.

idk kanye west’s album cover just rlly speaks to me i’m getting a bit emotional just looking at it pic.twitter.com/HimdoGViBP — Felix (@felixrackers) June 1, 2018

Carly Rae Jepsen

This is what we're supposed to do, us gays, right? #Ye pic.twitter.com/Q0s2twUFdu — 𝚂𝚊𝚖 𝙻𝚎𝚍𝚐𝚎𝚛𝚠𝚘𝚘𝚍 (@SDLedge) June 2, 2018

A throwback to a classic quote from RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 3

Where is Wyoming?

Here we go again

If you want to get in on the Kanye West meme-action you can create your own here. The site lets you download your creation so you can post it on social media. Have fun.