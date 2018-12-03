Dolph Lundgren breaks down King Nereus role in Aquaman

The highly-anticipated Aquaman movie based on the beloved DC Comic superheo is about to make it's US debut. The flick, which stars Jason Mamoa, Amber Heard, Nicole Kidman, Patrick Wilson and Dolph Lundgren, follows the story of Arthur Curry, a half-human half-Atlantean man who finds himself caught in the middle of a brewing war between the land and the sea. Dolph Lundgren, who plays Nereus, an Atlantean king and father of Aquaman's love interest Mera, filled us in on what to expect from his character and what action may be in store.

Dolph Lundgren gives us the scoop on the new Aquaman movie and what to expect from King Nereus

Although Aquaman centers around Jason Mamoa's title character and his journey to bring peace to the land and sea, there is no shortage of romance in this film. Amber Heard who plays Mera, the hydrokinetic and telepathic future Atlantean queen, steals the hero's heart in this story. However her father King Nereus isn't too pleased with his daughter's choice in men.

"She's a difficult daughter, lets put it that way," Lundgren tells Metro. "Mera is difficult, and she's driving me crazy as King Nereus, and now she takes off, and she's falling in love with this guy who is half earthling and half from Atlantis."

Dolph Lundgren is quite used to playing the strict father-figure roles. The 61-year-old actor recently made a comeback in the Rocky film saga with Creed II as the infamously loved boxer Ivan Drago. In Creed II, Drago trains his son Viktor (Florian Munteanu) to fight Adonis Creed (Michael B. Jordan) and gain back the respect he lost when Rocky Balboa defeated him years back.

Lundgren says he had familiar inspirations for both father-figure roles he takes on in Creed 2 and Aquaman. "It's interesting because I have a daughter around Amber's age and my dad was a tough guy, so I had that relationship to use for Creed II, and then I have my daughter I could use for Aquaman. I have these two things that are not just about boxing and action but also about human relationships, so it was kind of fun for me to do that."

If you're wondering whether or not King Nereus will showcase some Drago-style boxing skills during the Aquaman film, Lundgren says don't hold your breath. " I don't have any sparring matches with Amber and not with Jason either even though we trained together in the gym."

So you can count underwater boxing out of the Aquaman plot, but rest assured, there will be no shortage of action from Dolph Lundgren or any of the other characters.

Aquaman hits theaters Dec. 21